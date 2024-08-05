Google's 'new' Pixel Tablet hits new record low prices with 128 and 256GB storage

Pixel Tablet

You may not have noticed this, but Big G released a revised version of 2023's Pixel Tablet a few months back starting at a lower price of $399. The only difference between the 2024 model and the original edition is that you don't get a charging speaker dock bundled in with the "new" device, which obviously explains the reduced price. And you can now further knock that down to a measly $299.99 without meeting any special requirements or making any compromises. You may not have noticed this, but Big G released a revised version of 2023'sa few months back starting at a lower price of $399. The only difference between the 2024 model and the original edition is that you don't get a charging speaker dock bundled in with the "new" device, which obviously explains the reduced price. And you can now further knock that down to a measly $299.99 without meeting any special requirements or making any compromises.

Google Pixel Tablet: Wi-Fi Only, 128GB or 256GB Storage options, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, available in Hazel, Porcelain colors. 128GB model now $299.99 (down from $399), 256GB model $379.99 (down from $499).





You will (of course) still not get a docking station or any other optional accessory included in your three Benjamins, but even though this is a Woot deal, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





In case you're wondering, Amazon itself currently sells the exact same device in the exact same entry-level 128GB storage configuration without a speaker dock at $50 under its $399 list price, which is not a bad discount either... but it's obviously not as good as $100.





Like its parent company, Woot has brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel Tablet units on sale at a special price right now, and if you need it, you can bump up the internal storage space to 256 gigs if you're willing to pay $379.99. That's also massively down from a regular price of $499, handily beating all previous and current Amazon promotions with or without Prime memberships.





Our comprehensive Pixel Tablet review last year, mind you, was not particularly glowing, criticizing the 10.95-inch slate for its somewhat sluggish performance, mediocre audio quality, and general lack of productivity-focused tools. On the bright side, the software support is clearly second to none (at least as far as Android tablets are concerned), the battery life not too bad, the screen quality more than respectable, and all in all, the value for your money right now pretty excellent.