Insane Lenovo Tab M9 clearance deal takes 50 percent off a respectable Android tablet with 4GB RAM





The Lenovo Tab M9 is typically available at a very reasonable $159.99 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, but if you hurry, you can get the aptly named 9-inch mid-ranger for a truly unbeatable $79.99.

Lenovo Tab M9 $79 99 $159 99 $80 off (50%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color Buy at Lenovo





Discounted many times in the past in a few different variants, including with one or two handy accessories bundled in at retailers like Amazon, this thing has definitely not been this cheap before in this particular configuration. To highlight the limited nature of its latest Tab M9 promotion, Lenovo is labeling it as a "clearance" affair, which means the ultra-low-cost slate could go away for good in a matter of days.





At $79.99, your best alternative right now is probably... to wait for Amazon's Fire HD 8 (2024) to get a discount again in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration packing a modest 3GB RAM count. In other words, there are no viable alternatives on the market today, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Granted, the Lenovo Tab M9 is by no means a screamer, sporting an IPS screen with a resolution of only 1340 x 800 pixels and settling for an unremarkable MediaTek Helio G80 processor. But the 4GB RAM count alone makes it undeniably worth more than 80 bucks, not to mention other respectable specs and features like a dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, a 5,100mAh battery capable of delivering up to 13 hours of continuous video playback between charges, and even a reasonably snazzy dual-tone design.