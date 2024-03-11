Up Next:
The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) gets another tempting price cut at these retailers
If you need an undemanding tablet for daily entertainment, Best Buy could be your retailer of choice. The merchant offers the affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with 32GB of storage at a cool $40 off its price tag. In other words, this budget tablet can be yours for under $100, giving you much more bang for your buck.
Affordable and slim, this tablet is ideal for bargain hunters who want to entertain themselves. It sports a 9-inch HD display with dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers for an immersive stereo experience. Also, even though the device packs a somewhat limiting 32/64GB storage, you have a microSD card slot to help expand the total storage.
However, some users might not be okay with entry-level performance. If you’re one of them, you could save up to get one of the best Android tablets instead. For instance, options like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) come with an S Pen in the box and offer more OS updates.
Since the device is slim and features a comfortably sized screen, it easily fits inside your backpack for outdoor entertainment. Speaking of which, Lenovo opted for a 5,100mAh battery, allowing you to chill for longer.
Simplicity, undemanding use, and affordability — that’s what the Tab M9 (2023) puts to the table. As for support, Lenovo commits to providing just one OS update, complemented by three years of security updates. In other words, this bad boy should remain secure until 2026.
Granted that this particular storage version was available at a lower price last month, but the current offer also seems appropriate. By the way, the 64GB model is also available at $40 off right now. Plus, we didn’t see that one at cheaper prices last month. So, if you’d like more built-in storage space on your tablet, choose Lenovo.com’s offer on the Tab M9 instead.
While you can’t run a demanding app on this puppy (for the tablet features and entry-level processor), it’s still good enough for web browsing and video streaming. The octa-core MediaTek processor might even be able to run a game or two without too many hiccups.
Ultimately, this tablet isn’t designed to wow you with its spec sheet. Instead, it’s here to meet your basic entertainment needs. If that’s just what you’re looking for, you might appreciate the chance to save $40 on your new Tab M9 (2023) via Best Buy or Lenovo.
