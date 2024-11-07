Epic Amazon sale lands this budget Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $95 mark
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, fellow savings enthusiasts—we have something truly exceptional to show you! It may not be Black Friday yet, but we don't think this Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) sale will get any better than this! For what'll probably be a limited time, you can get the base storage model with a Folio Case straight from Amazon for less than $95.
That wasn't a typo, by the way. The ultra-affordable tablet, which sells for almost $150 at the e-commerce giant with no discounts, is 38% off right now! That knocks it down to an all-time low we've never seen before. So, if you're looking for a super-cheap tablet before the Black Friday craze begins, we absolutely recommend going for this one. At that price, it's a steal!
Ideal for casual entertainment and web browsing, the budget-friendly Android tablet is compact and lightweight. It sports a 9-inch HD display, so children should be comfortable using it (which certainly isn't the case with the door-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra). As for performance, you can expect light tasks to run smoothly, though the slate won't become your next multitasking assistant for sure.
Truth be told, it's hard to be excited about the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023). After all, it's a low-end entertainment device and not much else. However, it's still a fascinating choice at its current price—which has never been lower—and certainly offers plenty of value for money.
If the 3/32GB configuration seems too low-tier, switch merchants and head to Lenovo.com. The official store sells the larger storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for 38% off. That brings it down to $93.49, the same price Amazon asks for the case plus tablet bundle. Over here, you don't get a free Folio Case, though, and purchasing one will cost you an additional $19.99.
What the budget-friendly slate is best suited for is video streaming. Lenovo claims the integrated 5,100mAh battery can last up to 13 hours of non-stop entertainment, which sounds pretty good for a tablet that now costs less than $95.
