Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon's huge spring sale event brings amazing deals on phones, tablets, headphones and more. Check out the deals now!

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) gives you portable entertainment on the cheap through this Amazon Spring Sale deal

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) gives you portable entertainment on the cheap through this Amazon Spring Sa
Another epic Amazon Spring Sale brings you closer to portable tablet entertainment by Lenovo at deeply discounted prices. Earlier, we shared a killer offer on the mid-range Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). And now, we have another equally irresistible offer on the Tab M9 (2023) to show you. This slate presently sells on Amazon alongside a Folio Case for less than $100!

Not counting a day-only offer from February, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale offer lands this entry-level device at its best price for 2024. Today’s deal has gone live during the 48-hour Prime Day in October event, as well as during Black Friday’s shopping season. Both times, the offer remained live for quite a limited time. For this reason, we advise you to go for it immediately, so long as you’re OK with the entry-level performance.

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case: save 33% now

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case is back at its October Prime Day and Black Friday prices! That's right! You can get this bundle for just under $100 once again, which is a fantastic offer however you look at it. Most likely, this deal will expire in the next few days, so we advise you to hurry up and take advantage while you can.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

With a MediaTek Helio chipset under the hood, 3GB RAM, and a basic 32GB of built-in storage space, this Android tablet clearly isn’t aiming for the stars. See our Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals page for discounts on more powerful Android or iOS tablets.

Equipped with a 9-inch display and featuring a premium metal dual-tone design, this bad boy looks sleek and slim. It’s small enough to fit in backpacks, making it suitable for students as well as adults.

Despite the entry-level performance, the Tab M9 (2023) does what it’s intended for quite well. Browsing the web and streaming videos shouldn’t cause major stutters, but we definitely advise against pushing its limits with demanding apps and gaming titles.

Speaking of video streaming, don’t forget that you get the Folio Case with your new Lenovo tablet. It lets you easily set up the ideal viewing position while watching your favorite videos.

Additionally, this puppy has two stereo speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience. You also have a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, as well as 3.5mm aux input for wired headphones. With Android 12 out of the box, the slate has three years of software support, meaning it should be good for another two years.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time

Latest News

Calling all OG Pixel Watch aficionados: a quarter of its price is off at Amazon!
Calling all OG Pixel Watch aficionados: a quarter of its price is off at Amazon!
Lenovo's classy Tab P11 Gen 2 mid-ranger springs into the limelight with killer new deals
Lenovo's classy Tab P11 Gen 2 mid-ranger springs into the limelight with killer new deals
Amazon Spring Sale shaves $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II; save $100 on one now
Amazon Spring Sale shaves $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II; save $100 on one now
The top-notch Galaxy Tab S9+ is sweetly discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
The top-notch Galaxy Tab S9+ is sweetly discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
Amazon's Spring Sale lands the budget-friendly JBL Tune 760NC at cheaper prices
Amazon's Spring Sale lands the budget-friendly JBL Tune 760NC at cheaper prices
Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are not to be ignored at these crazy low Spring Sale prices
Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are not to be ignored at these crazy low Spring Sale prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless