The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) gives you portable entertainment on the cheap through this Amazon Spring Sale deal

Another epic Amazon Spring Sale brings you closer to portable tablet entertainment by Lenovo at deeply discounted prices. Earlier, we shared a killer offer on the mid-range Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). And now, we have another equally irresistible offer on the Tab M9 (2023) to show you. This slate presently sells on Amazon alongside a Folio Case for less than $100!
Not counting a day-only offer from February, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale offer lands this entry-level device at its best price for 2024. Today’s deal has gone live during the 48-hour Prime Day in October event, as well as during Black Friday’s shopping season. Both times, the offer remained live for quite a limited time. For this reason, we advise you to go for it immediately, so long as you’re OK with the entry-level performance.
With a MediaTek Helio chipset under the hood, 3GB RAM, and a basic 32GB of built-in storage space, this Android tablet clearly isn’t aiming for the stars. See our Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals page for discounts on more powerful Android or iOS tablets.
Equipped with a 9-inch display and featuring a premium metal dual-tone design, this bad boy looks sleek and slim. It’s small enough to fit in backpacks, making it suitable for students as well as adults.
Despite the entry-level performance, the Tab M9 (2023) does what it’s intended for quite well. Browsing the web and streaming videos shouldn’t cause major stutters, but we definitely advise against pushing its limits with demanding apps and gaming titles.
Speaking of video streaming, don’t forget that you get the Folio Case with your new Lenovo tablet. It lets you easily set up the ideal viewing position while watching your favorite videos.
Additionally, this puppy has two stereo speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience. You also have a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, as well as 3.5mm aux input for wired headphones. With Android 12 out of the box, the slate has three years of software support, meaning it should be good for another two years.
