Amazon's Big Spring sale makes this mid-range Lenovo tablet a bargain hunter's dream

If you're made of money, you can probably find better Android tablets than what Lenovo sells. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 family is pretty much unrivaled in the high-end space, but when it comes to the budget-friendly segment, it's not as easy to know what are your top options.
At its newly reduced Amazon prices, however, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is roughly as hard to beat as the Tab S9 or Tab S9 Ultra. Convoluted name aside, this 10.6-inch mid-ranger has every chance to make a good first impression on folks who might not be familiar with its game.
That's because the dual-tone design is undeniably eye-catching, the high-quality aluminum chassis nicely complemented by the razor-thin 7.45mm profile, and the IPS touchscreen is somehow both extremely sharp and easy on the eyes thanks to TUV Low Blue Light certification.
All this and a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space can amazingly be yours right now for a cool $100 under a $229.99 list price. Because the third-gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is not a very new device, we've obviously seen it discounted many times in recent months in multiple versions. But this Amazon Big Spring deal appears to be totally unprecedented.
That's right, you're looking at a new all-time low price for that 128GB configuration, and the same goes for a humbler 32GB model. That one normally costs $189.99, although you can save a similarly hefty $80 (or 42 percent) if you hurry.
Naturally, both variants come packing the same reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with the costlier one adding an extra gig of RAM on top of the cheaper model's 3GB memory count for better multitasking.
Is the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) the best affordable tablet available today? That's definitely not an easy question to answer, but the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger, for instance, is currently $40 pricier than the aforementioned 128 gig storage variant... with only half the local digital hoarding room.
