The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is once again the budget tablet to get for less than $100

Lenovo sells its 4/64GB Tab M9 (2023) at $50 off

The official Lenovo store now offers the entry-level 4/64GB Tab M9 (2023) at an unbeatable price! The slate currently sells under $100, giving you more value for your money. This tablet has a 9-inch screen, a MediaTek processor, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. If you're looking for a cheap media consumption device, this might just be the one. It additionally packs dual stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos and a 5,100mAh battery. The tablet is set to receive software updates until 2026.