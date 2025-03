The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store

The Lenovo Tab M11 is 30% off once again $152 99 $219 99 $67 off (30%) The Lenovo Tab M11 is a great option for casual entertainment, which you can currently buy at lower prices. The tablet sells for 30% off in a bundle with a stylus. This is the 4/128GB variant. Get yours at the Lenovo Store and save while you can. Buy at Lenovo 4/128GB Lenovo Tab M11: $60 off at Best Buy $139 99 $199 99 $60 off (30%) If you don't need the included Lenovo Tab Pen, consider getting your Tab M11 at Best Buy instead. The merchant gives you a 30% discount on the larger 128GB storage variant. Don't miss out. Buy at BestBuy

If you're on a tight budget and want an affordable Android tablet for casual use, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a perfect fit. This slate works with the Lenovo Tab Pen and costs only $219.99 in its 4/128GB configuration. But if you act on Lenovo's deal, you can get it for 30% off its list price. This knocks it down to $152.99, saving you $67.We should point out that this isn't the first time Lenovo has launched the 30% discount. We've seen it on other occasions, including last month. That said, you can't find the tablet plus stylus bundle at the same asking price elsewhere right now, so this promo is definitely worth checking out.If you're not particularly creative or don't jot down notes regularly, this bundle might not tickle your fancy. Not to worry—Best Buy sells the larger storage variant for less as well. Over there, you can get the $199.99 device for $139.99.While it's far less powerful than the best iPad you can buy , the Tab M11 delivers a lot for a budget device. It features an 11-inch HD display with 90Hz refresh rates and decent brightness levels. Couple that with four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, and you've got a fantastic companion for casual video streaming.Under the hood, you get an entry-level but respectable MediaTek Helio G88 chip, which should handle day-to-day tasks with no sluggishness. Also, while it only features 128GB of onboard storage, you can add a microSD card to expand it up to 1TB.Other perks here include an immersive reading mode, which features ambient music. The Android 13 tablet can mimic the colors of real paper, making your reading experience more lifelike.Battery life isn't half bad, with Lenovo promising up to 10 hours of video playback. The 7,040 mAh battery supports up to 15W wired charging. As for software support, you get Android 15 as a final OS version. Security maintenance should continue through 2028.So, what do you think? If the Lenovo Tab M11 can meet your casual entertainment needs, now's the ideal time to grab one for 30% off with Lenovo's generous discount.