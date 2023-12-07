Lenovo's next big budget tablet gets a few key specs prematurely confirmed





Only one of those descriptions is guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate for the company's next Android-based slate, which will apparently carry the Lenovo Tab M11 moniker and pack a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.





Not to be confused with the existent Tab P11, P11 Plus, P11 Pro, P11 Gen 2, and P11 Pro Gen 2 models, this undoubtedly fast-approaching mid-ranger is obviously not expected to cost a fortune, following in the footsteps of a third-gen Tab M10 Plus that currently starts at a measly $160 stateside.













The somewhat generic design with relatively chunky screen bezels and the decent but far from mouth-watering 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution of said Lenovo Tab M11 display are today confirmed alongside the aforementioned Helio G99 SoC in a Google Play Console listing discovered by the eagle-eyed folks over at MySmartPrice





The listing also includes corroboration of the 4GB RAM count initially revealed by WindowsReport a couple of months back while leaving pretty much everything else unconfirmed. But if we are to trust that older rumor, the Tab M11 will come in an 8GB memory configuration as well at some point in the near future while housing as much as 128 gigs of data internally.





As the name suggests, the Lenovo Tab M11's FHD+ screen is expected to measure around 11 inches in diagonal, with Android 13 disappointingly tipped to run the software show out the box and both Android 14 and Android 15 updates purportedly planned down the line.





All in all, this sounds like a... largely unremarkable mid-range effort that could well be saved by a competitive price tag. Let's keep our fingers crossed and our ears to the ground as Lenovo gears up to officially unveil the Tab M11... someday soon.