Budget beauty Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 crashes to an even lower price

The day when all shopping decisions should be made is almost here. You are free to procrastinate but if you want to save big, this is the right time to get the stuff you need. If you need a reliable tablet but don't want to spend a lot, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is on sale.





Equipped with a decent-sized screen and a dependable chipset, the Tab A8 boasts a no-nonsense value proposition. It usually retails for $229.99, so it's already more affordable than the base iPad, which starts at $329. Amazon is offering a huge discount of 39 percent on the device right now, making it the best option for anyone who needs a no-frills tablet.





Galaxy Tab A8 32GB 10.5 inches display | Unisoc Tiger T618 chip | microSD slot | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





The Tab A8 comes with a bright 10.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels. You are unlikely to get a screen this good in this price range.





It's powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chip and its performance edges out other similarly priced tablets. It works smoothly through tasks such as web browsing and scrolling on social media. For multitasking and occasional productivity work, it also has split-screen capability.





The Tab A8 has kept two features that most other tablets have dropped: a microSD slot for adding more storage and a headphone jack for wired earphones. This makes it immeasurably charming.





The slate will get software updates until 2026. This is comparable to the support Samsung provides to its top tablets that are considerably more expensive.





A discount of $90 on a device that's already so affordable is no small deal and if you want to get more than what you'll pay for, you should go for the deal. Granted, it doesn't have many of the over-the-top features offered by pricier slates, but it's a smart buy if you want a decent tablet without overspending.