Apple's iPads are absolutely crushing it in the US tablet market





But Canalys is specifically analyzing Q1 2023 shipments stateside today , with Apple actually followed by Amazon in the silver medal position and Samsung completing the regional podium. What's far more interesting than that is Cupertino's US market share, which currently stands at a staggering 50 percent.





That's right, exactly one in two tablets sold in the country between January and March this year just so happened to be iPads, which is naturally miles ahead of the numbers achieved by all other manufacturers during the same timeframe in the same region.









Even more impressively, Apple somehow managed to boost its quarterly US tablet sales from the first three months of last year by a substantial 20.5 percent while Amazon, Samsung, and Microsoft all saw their figures drop by 25.7, 19.6, and 30.4 percentage points respectively.





The US tablet market on the whole contracted by 6.8 percent due to these demand struggles of almost all other major industry players apart from Apple , but that's actually a lot better than the 19.1 percent decline of global shipments estimated for the same period.





This trend-defying growth for iPads in this particularly important market, of course, means that the world's most popular tablets suffered pretty bad year-on-year drops in other countries and regions, while the opposite appears to be true for Samsung.





Galaxy Tabs are somewhat surprisingly less successful than Amazon Fires in the US right now, while TCL sits in fourth place with an unexpectedly large advantage over Microsoft after essentially keeping its regional sales numbers unchanged between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023.









While Apple has every reason to be satisfied with the iPad portfolio's US performance during the first three months of this year, the same cannot be said about the Mac family of desktops and notebooks, which is down 35.8 percent compared to the opening quarter of 2022.





Things aren't looking much rosier for Dell, HP, Lenovo, or Acer either, which obviously means the market in its entirety is a lot smaller than it was a year ago, at a little over 14 million unit shipments versus around 19.5 million.