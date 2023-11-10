Sweet Amazon deal makes the 256GB iPad Air (2022) a no-miss ahead of Black Friday
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re looking for a new powerful iPad on the cheap, chances are you won’t be willing to splurge on the supreme M2-powered iPad Pro. Fortunately, there’s an alternative you can choose – the iPad Air. Incidentally, Amazon has prepared a sweet deal on the 5th Gen iPad Air, letting you save a sweet $99 on the 256GB model.
The iPad Air is one of the best tablets you can get. It sports a beautiful, immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which is ideal for binge-watching your favorite TV series. If you love video chatting with friends, this bad boy can make a perfect companion. It always keeps you in the center of attention with its 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage. The rear 12MP wide snapper is just as impressive.
Last but surely not least, the iPad Air (2022) can last about 10 hours of web browsing. When the juice runs out, you can easily replenish it via USB-C charging.
There’s no denying that this tablet provides incredible value for your money. If you’ve always wanted to have the 256GB model, now’s a good time to do it on the cheap. Visit Amazon to treat yourself to the iPad Air at $99 off while you still can.
So, if you’re eager to hop along the Black Friday shopping craze, you might want to consider treating yourself to this fantastic device at Amazon. The price cut it sports is undeniably attractive, especially considering that Apple products rarely get huge markdowns. Also, keep in mind you have other early Black Friday deals on iPads to choose from.
The iPad Air is one of the best tablets you can get. It sports a beautiful, immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which is ideal for binge-watching your favorite TV series. If you love video chatting with friends, this bad boy can make a perfect companion. It always keeps you in the center of attention with its 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage. The rear 12MP wide snapper is just as impressive.
With the powerful M1 chip on deck, this tablet gives you serious horsepower in sleek packaging. The blazing-fast processor is complemented by 8GB RAM, ensuring this bad boy can easily handle most, if not all, work-related tasks you throw at it.
Last but surely not least, the iPad Air (2022) can last about 10 hours of web browsing. When the juice runs out, you can easily replenish it via USB-C charging.
There’s no denying that this tablet provides incredible value for your money. If you’ve always wanted to have the 256GB model, now’s a good time to do it on the cheap. Visit Amazon to treat yourself to the iPad Air at $99 off while you still can.
Things that are NOT allowed: