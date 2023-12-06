Amazon is now selling the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a lower-than-Black-Friday price





That obviously also means the That obviously also means the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is more affordable than ever before, at least in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration and a single "chiffon rose" colorway. That's... not exactly a paint job for everyone, but if you dig it or at least think you can learn to live with it, you're probably not going to find a lot of things wrong with this 10.4-inch mid-ranger at a record high discount of $170 from a $349.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Chiffon Rose Color, S Pen Included $170 off (49%) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $170 off (40%)





Released in 2022 with an identical design and extremely similar specifications to a 2020 edition, this ultra-affordable iPad alternative is guaranteed to receive an official Android 14 update very soon, as well as at least one more major OS promotion down the road.





That's not the case for a lot of Android tablets in the sub-$200 bracket, and the same goes for the slate's stylus inclusion in its standard retail box. That's right, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's new all-time low price does include a handy S Pen in addition to a good old fashioned charger.





Impressively made from a decidedly premium combination of metal and glass, this deeply discounted 10.4-incher is naturally not a screamer or the world's sharpest and brightest tablet, but its Snapdragon 720 processor and 2000 x 1200 pix res screen are also not bad by any measure... all things considered.





The same aforementioned $170 markdown currently applies to the 128 gig storage variant as well, but that's actually not the first time that's true, which is why we mainly recommend opting for a 64GB model in a rose hue if you're on a tight Christmas gift budget.