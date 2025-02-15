Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Smashing Amazon promo lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M11 for 30% off

Need an affordable tablet that costs nowhere near as much as the iPad Pro M4 (2024)? The Lenovo Tab M11 is one lovely alternative. Typically available for about $200 in a bundle with the Lenovo Tab Pen and 4/64GB storage, the model is 30% off right now.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is 30% off at Lenovo

$60 off (30%)
Wondering which ultra-budget Android tablet with a stylus to buy right now? The Lenovo Tab M11 is one fantastic choice to consider, offered for 30% off its original price. That lands the 4/64GB model down to about $140, which is a top asking price.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M11 4/128GB: Now 30% off

$152 99
$219 99
$67 off (30%)
The Tab M11 with a Lenovo Tab Pen and 128GB of storage is also on sale but at Lenovo. That's a wonderful asking price most tablet seekers on a budget should consider. Get yours and save while this doorbuster deal is still here.
Buy at Lenovo

That's right! You can get the ultra-cheap Android 13 device for about $140 instead of $200. We've seen it on sale at other times, but that's still a fantastic promo budget tablet seekers should consider. And if you need more onboard storage, we suggest checking out Lenovo's discount on the same model with 128GB storage. Over there, the slate with a Lenovo Tab Pen is 30% off, down to $152.99 from $219.99.

Packing an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, this buddy offers a decent viewing experience. It also packs four speakers, giving you Dolby Atmos sound to improve your streaming time even more.

What about its performance? Well, it's nowhere near as awesome as the best Android tablets, let alone the iPad Pro M4 (2024). Still, it gives you decent everyday performance, allowing you to handle web browsing, email checking, and other daily tasks with ease. Then again, if you want more firepower, you should definitely consider something else.

You won't be disappointed on the battery life front, either. The unit promises up to 10 hours of use per charge, which should be more than enough for most users. Add the included Lenovo Tab Pen, which lets you take notes, doodle, and much more, to this package, and you've got a true budget champ.

What about software support? The Lenovo Tab M11 is set to get security updates until 2028, which provides reassurance in the long run. So, what do you think? If it's the right pick for your needs, now's a great time to buy one. Get it for 30% off its original price and enjoy your savings.
