The latest budget Lenovo Tab is once again available with a tempting discount

Lenovo's latest budget-friendly Android tablet sports a nice discount for only the second time since its release.

Lenovo Tab 2025 displaying vibrant animated scene with 3D flowers popping out from the screen.
Discounted for the first time shortly after its release, the latest budget Lenovo Tab 2025 is back on sale! Instead of increasing its MSRP (as it did with the Lenovo Tab Plus and other models), the official store is making this budget-friendly Android tablet even more affordable at 10% off its $199.99 asking price.

The Lenovo Tab is 10% off at the official store

$179 99
$199 99
$20 off (10%)
Lenovo's featured sale makes the latest budget-friendly Lenovo Tab an even more attractive choice for tablet buyers on a budget. The device is down by 10% only for the second time since its release, making it a bargain you wouldn't want to miss.
Buy at Lenovo

As far as we know, the promo has only gone live once so far, so it's quite rare. In case you're wondering, the first-time discount didn't top this one, either. With 128GB onboard storage and dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, this device is definitely worth checking out, especially when it's $20 off.

The confusing name aside (this is far from the first Lenovo Tab model), this slate packs a punch for its asking price. Firstly, it sports a slim, all-metal design that makes on-the-go entertainment much more enjoyable. Also, it should deliver a decent performance with its MediaTek Helio G85 chip.

What about the display? Well, it's no stellar performer on that front, featuring a rather modest 10.1-inch 60Hz display. Still, it's more than respectable considering its sub-$200 price.

Out of the box, the device runs on Android 14, but unlike some ultra-affordable Lenovo tablets, it gets two years of major OS upgrades. On top of that, security patches should continue for four years, ensuring it stays up-to-date for quite some time.

If there's anything not quite great here, it must be the battery size. The slate packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging.

As you can see for yourself, the latest Lenovo Tab isn't the best choice if you're looking for insane horsepower and superb visuals. But if you're a tablet buyer on a shoestring budget, we suggest considering this option. After all, it may be some time until we see a more substantial price cut than this $20 discount.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova
Loading ...
