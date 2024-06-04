Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This fascinating Lenovo Tab Extreme bundle with a keyboard and a pen is back in the game at Best Buy
Are you looking for a large-sized Android tablet with all its compatible accessories for less than $1,000? In such a case, you should steer clear of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (and don’t even get us started on the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch!) What you could get, however, is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This slate is again enjoying an exciting $150 discount on Best Buy, landing it at just about $950.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Now $150 off at Best Buy!

Snag the Lenovo Tab Extreme for $150 off at Best Buy through this sweet deal. The tablet has a large 14.5-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rates, a flagship-grade MediaTek processor, and 12GB RAM. As if that's not enough, you also get a massive battery under the hood. The best part? This tablet now arrives with the Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and the Precision Pen 3. Get yours and save now!
$150 off (14%)
$949 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


This bad boy is back in the spotlight after some absence in the deals world. In fact, we last saw it at lower prices almost two months ago. Similarly to what we’ve encountered earlier, you won’t find the large Android tablet at lower prices on Amazon or Walmart. It’s not even available at the official Lenovo store, mind you.

Sporting a super big 14.5-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, this bad boy is a solid laptop replacement. All the more so when it arrives with the Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and the Precision Pen 3! Granted, it’s not as beastly as the best tablets on the market, performance-wise. But you still get a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 12GB RAM onboard, which should be more than enough for most of your needs.

Of course, you also have more than decent cameras for video chats or work meetings. But there’s something you don’t get to see in every high-end tablet – a massive eight JBL speakers. We’re not just joking around! This large fella indeed features a total of eight JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos. Impressive indeed!

Rounding out the package is an enormous 12,300mAh battery with 68W charging speeds (the charging adapter comes in the box.) Finally, this Android device runs on Android 13 out of the box and should remain trendy until 2027.

So, while it may not offer super buffed-up performance, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is a great choice nonetheless. If you need a large Android tablet with a keyboard, a pen, and a bearable price tag, this one might just be right for you!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

