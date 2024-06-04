This fascinating Lenovo Tab Extreme bundle with a keyboard and a pen is back in the game
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you looking for a large-sized Android tablet with all its compatible accessories for less than $1,000? In such a case, you should steer clear of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (and don’t even get us started on the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch!) What you could get, however, is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This slate is again enjoying an exciting $150 discount on Best Buy, landing it at just about $950.
This bad boy is back in the spotlight after some absence in the deals world. In fact, we last saw it at lower prices almost two months ago. Similarly to what we’ve encountered earlier, you won’t find the large Android tablet at lower prices on Amazon or Walmart. It’s not even available at the official Lenovo store, mind you.
Sporting a super big 14.5-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, this bad boy is a solid laptop replacement. All the more so when it arrives with the Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and the Precision Pen 3! Granted, it’s not as beastly as the best tablets on the market, performance-wise. But you still get a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 12GB RAM onboard, which should be more than enough for most of your needs.
Rounding out the package is an enormous 12,300mAh battery with 68W charging speeds (the charging adapter comes in the box.) Finally, this Android device runs on Android 13 out of the box and should remain trendy until 2027.
So, while it may not offer super buffed-up performance, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is a great choice nonetheless. If you need a large Android tablet with a keyboard, a pen, and a bearable price tag, this one might just be right for you!
This bad boy is back in the spotlight after some absence in the deals world. In fact, we last saw it at lower prices almost two months ago. Similarly to what we’ve encountered earlier, you won’t find the large Android tablet at lower prices on Amazon or Walmart. It’s not even available at the official Lenovo store, mind you.
Sporting a super big 14.5-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, this bad boy is a solid laptop replacement. All the more so when it arrives with the Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and the Precision Pen 3! Granted, it’s not as beastly as the best tablets on the market, performance-wise. But you still get a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 12GB RAM onboard, which should be more than enough for most of your needs.
Of course, you also have more than decent cameras for video chats or work meetings. But there’s something you don’t get to see in every high-end tablet – a massive eight JBL speakers. We’re not just joking around! This large fella indeed features a total of eight JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos. Impressive indeed!
Rounding out the package is an enormous 12,300mAh battery with 68W charging speeds (the charging adapter comes in the box.) Finally, this Android device runs on Android 13 out of the box and should remain trendy until 2027.
So, while it may not offer super buffed-up performance, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is a great choice nonetheless. If you need a large Android tablet with a keyboard, a pen, and a bearable price tag, this one might just be right for you!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
04 Jun, 2024This fascinating Lenovo Tab Extreme bundle with a keyboard and a pen is back in the game
31 May, 2024Best Buy's exciting deal on the Lenovo Tab M11 steals the limelight once again
30 May, 2024The large Lenovo Tab P12 is still on sale at its lowest price and even comes with a stylus and keyboard
29 May, 2024The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is once again the budget tablet to get for less than $100
28 May, 2024It's not too late to save $205 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) via the official store
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: