The OnePlus 13R is an easy pick at a massive $150 off

Let's be honest: when you buy a mid-range phone , you usually have to make a few compromises — whether it's performance, display quality, or something else. But the OnePlus 13R is the whole package: powerful chip, gorgeous display, good camera performance. The best part? It normally sells for only $599.99, though you can currently get it for a massive $150 off at the official store.Sure, you'll need to put in some effort to get this discount: apply coupon code HOTSUMMER at checkout to knock off $100 and trade in any device in any condition for an additional $50 discount. Given everything this Android phone offers, we'd say the effort is more than worth it. After all, neither Amazon nor Best Buy match this massive $150 price cut.But it's not just the solid discount that makes the 13R a reliable choice forbuyers. In fact, this bad boy is one of the best sub-$600 Android options, featuring substantial upgrades over the 12R , including a larger 6,000mAh battery, a better camera, and improved performance. Let's get some context.Thefeatures a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with incredible brightness levels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, making it an absolute performance beast. It easily outperforms competitors like the Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R.What's more, you get pretty solid camera performance for the phone's asking price. The device boasts a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2X telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, offering natural colors and plenty of detail. That said, as we've emphasized in our OnePlus 13R review , low-light performance isn't exceptional.In addition, this fella gets four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. In other words, it'll stay reliable and up-to-date for quite a while. As you can see, theis a solid flagship-grade phone with a mid-ranger's asking price. If you like what it has to offer, head to the official store and save $150 before it's too late.