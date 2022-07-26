Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off





LeBest is an actual name, and should not be interpreted as 'The Best' company, 'the' being the translation for the French word 'Le.' We have full belief in the potential of the company though, and who knows its copycat tactics will one day silently make it the (le) best mobile company.





MacRumors Anyhow, LeBest is a Chinese company and although the X14 Pro Max looks a lot like the iPhone 13 and the forthcoming iPhone 14 , it's actually a budget device. Asreports, the phone's rear cameras have been aligned the same way as those of the iPhone 13 Pro but it also appears to have a notification display on the right.





Other than that, the X14 Pro Max also has a polished stainless steel frame as well as frosted glass rear. Except for the Gold hue, its color palette also matches iPhone 13 Pro's colorways, especially Sapphire Blue, which looks exactly like Sierra Blue.





The marketing material for the phone shows it rocking iPhone 13 Pro's wallpaper.





The similarities end there though. The phone has a pinhole cutout for the front camera, not a notch like the iPhone 13 Pro, or two cutouts like the iPhone 14 Pro . It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





Other specs include a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz, an 8MP front camera, a 16MP main rear camera, and support for 40W charging. The phone uses Huawei Mobile Services, which is Huawei's alternative to Google's suite of mobile services.





The phone will retail for $150 and it doesn't look like it will be widely available. Apple can breathe a sigh of relief.