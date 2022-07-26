 Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off

iOS Apple
1
Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches $150 iPhone knock off
Top-notch flagship phones are out of reach for many of us, thanks to their sky-high prices. This is even truer for consumers who don't reside in places where these devices come from, as this requires them to pay taxes and duties on top of the already high prices. Despite that, upcoming premium Apple and Samsung smartphones could be pricier than their predecessors - consumers be damned. If you are okay with making little compromises here and there, LeBest has announced a new device called the X14 Pro Max, which resembles the iPhone 13 Pro.

LeBest is an actual name, and should not be interpreted as 'The Best' company, 'the' being the translation for the French word 'Le.' We have full belief in the potential of the company though, and who knows its copycat tactics will one day silently make it the (le) best mobile company.

Anyhow, LeBest is a Chinese company and although the X14 Pro Max looks a lot like the iPhone 13 and the forthcoming iPhone 14, it's actually a budget device. As MacRumors reports, the phone's rear cameras have been aligned the same way as those of the iPhone 13 Pro but it also appears to have a notification display on the right.

Other than that, the X14 Pro Max also has a polished stainless steel frame as well as frosted glass rear. Except for the Gold hue, its color palette also matches iPhone 13 Pro's colorways, especially Sapphire Blue, which looks exactly like Sierra Blue.

The marketing material for the phone shows it rocking iPhone 13 Pro's wallpaper. 

The similarities end there though. The phone has a pinhole cutout for the front camera, not a notch like the iPhone 13 Pro, or two cutouts like the iPhone 14 Pro. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

Other specs include a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz, an 8MP front camera, a 16MP main rear camera, and support for 40W charging. The phone uses Huawei Mobile Services, which is Huawei's alternative to Google's suite of mobile services.

The phone will retail for $150 and it doesn't look like it will be widely available. Apple can breathe a sigh of relief.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung trademark filing hints at 432MP-450MP camera sensor in the works
Samsung trademark filing hints at 432MP-450MP camera sensor in the works
Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles
Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors
This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless