Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Apple

Check out how many hours people need to work in each country to buy the iPhone 13: research

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Check out how many hours people need to work in each country to buy the iPhone 13: research
The iPhone 13 is now officially announced and in pre-order, and tomorrow, on September 24, it will be hitting the shelves officially. A new research report now shows how people from different regions of the world could afford the new iPhone 13 and how much work would it cost them, reports 9to5Mac. The research shows that there are countries in the world where people need to work for three months so they can afford it.

People in the Philippines need to work for three months to buy the iPhone 13 on a minimum wage, people in Switzerland -- only 7 days


The research comes from Money SuperMarket and shows how many days people in different countries need to work so they can buy an iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage in their market. The research is based on how long someone needs to work to afford an iPhone 13, and not only on the full price of the devices in each country. In some countries where the iPhone is less expensive than in others, the minimum wage may also be lower.

The iPhone 13 is the most expensive in Brazil, where its base 128GB storage version costs around $1449. For someone who is earning a minimum wage in the country, 86 days of work are needed so they can afford a new iPhone.

However, Brazil is not the country where the iPhone 13 is the least affordable on the minimum wage. In the Philippines, people need to work 97 days, meaning three months on minimum wage, to afford the same model which there costs $1,025.

In Hong Kong, the iPhone 13 128GB is the cheapest priced at just $874, and even those working on a minimum wage there can get it with 7 days of work. Switzerland is the country where people on the minimum wage can get the iPhone 13 the most easily: with less than 7 days of work.



The research is based on assuming a typical 8-hour workday and the iPhone prices for the examined model have been collected from Apple's website in each country. For the US and Canada, the research also calculated an average tax in each state and province in order to represent the price of the phone.

Of course, there are also other variations depending on local taxes, currency fluctuation against the dollar which should be taken into account when looking in research like this one.

The iPhone 13 models are hitting the shelves on September 24


Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 models are already open but the four models of the series will be hitting the shelves officially on Friday, September 24. This year, the base storage for the iPhone 13 models has jumped from 64GB to 128GB, with no change in price compared to the iPhone 12 models (at least in the US).

From early research and estimations, the iPhone 13 may prove to be very popular. We recently reported that in China, pre-orders for the iPhone 13 have exceeded 5 million units in just the first day since the iPhone 13 pre-orders have opened. On top of that, the number here is based on third-party stores only and the official Apple store numbers aren't included in the report.

Additionally, the demand in China for the new iPhone 13 series caused Apple's official website to crash, something that became a trending topic on the Chinese version of Facebook and Twitter, Weibo. Apple's launch day stock sold out within the first day of the pre-order opening, and anyone looking to pre-order a phone from the iPhone 13 series on Saturday faced a delay until October.

Looking to get yourself an iPhone 13? We have an article with the best iPhone 13 deals in the US on carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, so you check it out as well.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

You have 24 hours to score the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
You have 24 hours to score the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal yet
Gmail for Android gets search filters with new update
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Gmail for Android gets search filters with new update
Samsung unveils new super-premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version that you probably can't afford
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung unveils new super-premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version that you probably can't afford
Apple bans the Fortnite game from the App Store for what could be a 5-year appeal process
by Iskra Petrova,  4
Apple bans the Fortnite game from the App Store for what could be a 5-year appeal process
Apple iOS 15 bug lies to users telling them that their "Storage is Almost Full"
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple iOS 15 bug lies to users telling them that their "Storage is Almost Full"
Apple brings back the spinning numbers wheel to the iOS alarm clock; mixed VR headset coming H2 2022
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple brings back the spinning numbers wheel to the iOS alarm clock; mixed VR headset coming H2 2022
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless