Check out how many hours people need to work in each country to buy the iPhone 13: research
People in the Philippines need to work for three months to buy the iPhone 13 on a minimum wage, people in Switzerland -- only 7 days
The research comes from Money SuperMarket and shows how many days people in different countries need to work so they can buy an iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage in their market. The research is based on how long someone needs to work to afford an iPhone 13, and not only on the full price of the devices in each country. In some countries where the iPhone is less expensive than in others, the minimum wage may also be lower.
However, Brazil is not the country where the iPhone 13 is the least affordable on the minimum wage. In the Philippines, people need to work 97 days, meaning three months on minimum wage, to afford the same model which there costs $1,025.
In Hong Kong, the iPhone 13 128GB is the cheapest priced at just $874, and even those working on a minimum wage there can get it with 7 days of work. Switzerland is the country where people on the minimum wage can get the iPhone 13 the most easily: with less than 7 days of work.
The research is based on assuming a typical 8-hour workday and the iPhone prices for the examined model have been collected from Apple's website in each country. For the US and Canada, the research also calculated an average tax in each state and province in order to represent the price of the phone.
Of course, there are also other variations depending on local taxes, currency fluctuation against the dollar which should be taken into account when looking in research like this one.
The iPhone 13 models are hitting the shelves on September 24
Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 models are already open but the four models of the series will be hitting the shelves officially on Friday, September 24. This year, the base storage for the iPhone 13 models has jumped from 64GB to 128GB, with no change in price compared to the iPhone 12 models (at least in the US).
Additionally, the demand in China for the new iPhone 13 series caused Apple's official website to crash, something that became a trending topic on the Chinese version of Facebook and Twitter, Weibo. Apple's launch day stock sold out within the first day of the pre-order opening, and anyone looking to pre-order a phone from the iPhone 13 series on Saturday faced a delay until October.
