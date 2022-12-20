Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 cases further confirm new design





MobileFun via SamMobile New images of Galaxy S23 series cases have leaked on UK retailer's website, reaffirming the previously rumored design changes (). Of course, the main difference here is that Samsung is said to be ditching the previous camera island that seamlessly flowed from the frame of the phone to create a rectangular shape around the three snappers on the Galaxy S22 and S22+





Instead, the leaked cases support the rumor that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have each camera protruding individually out of the phone's back panel, minus the whole camera island part. In other words, the two more affordable models will look similar to the current Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is hard to say that this is a significant change in design but, for today's standards, it can definitely be considered one.





MobileFun's website shows third-party cases for the S23 lineup, but also some options that are dubbed "official Samsung cases for the Galaxy S23," although they don't have any images to display how the cases look.



