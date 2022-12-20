Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 cases further confirm new design
There is so much leaked information about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series from Samsung lately that it is hard to imagine anything too surprising popping up before we get to see the official announcement in the first two months of next year. Nevertheless, it is nice to have some extra hints to further cement our expectations, and that's exactly what has surfaced recently.
New images of Galaxy S23 series cases have leaked on UK retailer MobileFun's website, reaffirming the previously rumored design changes (via SamMobile). Of course, the main difference here is that Samsung is said to be ditching the previous camera island that seamlessly flowed from the frame of the phone to create a rectangular shape around the three snappers on the Galaxy S22 and S22+.
Instead, the leaked cases support the rumor that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have each camera protruding individually out of the phone's back panel, minus the whole camera island part. In other words, the two more affordable models will look similar to the current Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is hard to say that this is a significant change in design but, for today's standards, it can definitely be considered one.
MobileFun's website shows third-party cases for the S23 lineup, but also some options that are dubbed "official Samsung cases for the Galaxy S23," although they don't have any images to display how the cases look.
The Galaxy S23 series camera is also rumored to receive several other upgrades, like the S23 and S23+ getting the Galaxy S22 Ultra's main shooter, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra getting equipped with a promising 200MP snapper! On the other hand, a more peculiar rumor points at all three models coming with a 12MP front-facing camera, which would be a megapixel downgrade for the high-end Ultra model.
