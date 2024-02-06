Latest iPhone 16 prototype is equipped with rear camera design similar to iPhone X





According to iPhone 16 models shows two rear lenses one on top of the other inside a pill-shaped camera bump. There will be a Wide lens and an Ultra-wide lens. The last iPhone models to include two vertically mounted cameras on the back were the According to MacRumors , the latest prototype being tested for the non-Promodels shows two rear lenses one on top of the other inside a pill-shaped camera bump. There will be a Wide lens and an Ultra-wide lens. The last iPhone models to include two vertically mounted cameras on the back were the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini





iPhone 16 non-Pro prototype resembles the rear camera used on the iPhone X.



iPhone 16 new information (Rumor)



The size of the 16 Pro models, while many other sources are saying that the size has increased, I am seeing that the 16 Pro Max will have no change, at least that is what I am currently seeing. With no accurate measurements, I cannot guarantee,… pic.twitter.com/uUJjMVikK9 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 4, 2024

The difference between the current prototype and the 2020 basic iPhone models is that the rear camera bump on the latter was much larger than the pill-shaped bump used on the prototype. Actually, the rear camera bump used on the currentnon-Pro prototype resembles the rear camera used on the iPhone X.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus that matches the setup that MacRumors says Apple is currently testing. In addition, the latest prototypes are said to feature a smaller mechanical Action Button similar to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro and a flush-mounted pressure-sensitive Capture Button. Users might be able to swipe the button to change zoom levels on photos and videos. A light tap on the button would focus the camera while a firmer press on the button would snap a photograph or start the recording of a video. Leaker Majin Bu recently posted on "X" about the 2024 iPhone models. His tweet included illustrations showing off the current rear camera design for theandPlus that matches the setup that MacRumors says Apple is currently testing. In addition, the latest prototypes are said to feature a smaller mechanical Action Button similar to the one on theand a flush-mounted pressure-sensitive Capture Button. Users might be able to swipe the button to change zoom levels on photos and videos. A light tap on the button would focus the camera while a firmer press on the button would snap a photograph or start the recording of a video.



