Latest iPhone 16 prototype is equipped with rear camera design similar to iPhone X
Previous rumors called for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models to get a new design for the rear cameras that would replace the two diagonal camera lenses with two vertical camera lenses on the rear of the phones. At the time, Apple was believed to be making this change so that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could record spatial video that would playback in 3D on the Vision Pro. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can record spatial videos.

According to MacRumors, the latest prototype being tested for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models shows two rear lenses one on top of the other inside a pill-shaped camera bump. There will be a Wide lens and an Ultra-wide lens. The last iPhone models to include two vertically mounted cameras on the back were the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

The difference between the current prototype and the 2020 basic iPhone models is that the rear camera bump on the latter was much larger than the pill-shaped bump used on the prototype. Actually, the rear camera bump used on the current iPhone 16 non-Pro prototype resembles the rear camera used on the iPhone X.


Leaker Majin Bu recently posted on "X" about the 2024 iPhone models. His tweet included illustrations showing off the current rear camera design for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus that matches the setup that MacRumors says Apple is currently testing. In addition, the latest prototypes are said to feature a smaller mechanical Action Button similar to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro and a flush-mounted pressure-sensitive Capture Button. Users might be able to swipe the button to change zoom levels on photos and videos. A light tap on the button would focus the camera while a firmer press on the button would snap a photograph or start the recording of a video.

There is still time for Apple to change the design of the rear cameras on the non-Pro iPhone 16 models, but considering that the vertical setup appears to be required for the phones to film spatial video, what we see now is most likely not going to change.

