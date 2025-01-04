Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra photo shows off rounded edges and impressively thin bezels

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is just around the corner and that means that some people have gotten their hands on the final device already. We’ve seen so many Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks that practically everyone knows what the phone will look like and now there’s yet another.

Renowned industry tipster Ice Universe has shared an image of the phone with another famous insider: Evleaks. The new image is of the actual phone itself and shows off the biggest physical change that the S25 Ultra will have: rounded edges.

Samsung Galaxy Ultra phones have had sharp edges for a few years now and in my opinion that has given them a fantastic and unique look. These phones are instantly recognizable out in public and no matter what angle you view them from. However some users have also complained of the ergonomics of the Ultra phones which is probably why Samsung is reverting to rounded edges.


Thankfully the edges on the S25 Ultra aren’t so round that it makes the phone indistinguishable from an iPhone 16. The shape of the phone is still tastefully brick-like but without the edges that users have complained about. There’s also another improvement to be seen here: the bezels.

Previous Ultra phones have had pretty impressive bezels as well but Samsung has taken it a step further this year. In fact, if insider reports are to be believed then the S25 Ultra wins over the iPhone 16 in the battle for the thinnest bezels. And I think it clearly shows in the image above as well the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked video we saw a while ago.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite. It will also apparently have up to 16 GB of RAM: a first for the Ultra line since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This welcome increase in RAM is likely present to facilitate the smooth operation of the revamped Bixby AI assistant.

I think it’s quite safe to say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to remain one of the best phones of 2025 despite coming out in the first month of the year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

