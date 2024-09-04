Google

Remember the good old days whenused to make a big deal about introducing the latest statue related to the dessert name of the most recent Android build? Ah, those were fun days when statutes representing KitKat, Jelly Bean, Ice Cream Sandwich, and Lollipop dotted the Googleplex in Mountain View . The dessert names were handed out in alphabetical order starting with Android Cupcake 1.5 in April 2009.





With Android 10 and Android 11 in 2019 and 2020 respectively, Google stopped with the dessert names and Android 9's Pie appeared to be the end of the era in 2018. What caused Google to stop? Kaori Miyake, Google's communications manager for Android, said at the time, "We heard feedback over the years from users that the names weren’t always intuitively understandable by everyone in the global community."













The statue shows the green Android bugdroid sitting on a bench enjoying a vanilla ice cream cone. That might mean that we can rule out Waffle Cone being used as the dessert name for next year's Android W. Coming up with the dessert names for Android 17, Android 18, and Android 19 starting in 2026 will require the top minds at Mountain View to do some deep thinking since the desserts will need to start with the letters "X," "Y," and "Z." Perhaos this will require the use of the most widely used two letters of 2024-AI.







Just hearing some of the dessert names from the early days of Android brings back plenty of memories, Who could forget Android 2.0-2.1 Eclair which powered the first true iPhone challenger, the Motorola DROID. There was Android Froyo (2.2-2.2.3), Gingerbread (2.3-2.3.7) and many more.



