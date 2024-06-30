Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026

By
0comments
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has an amazing track record when it comes to Apple devices, especially the iPhone. Usually, when Kuo makes a call, you can expect it to come true. So that's why it is interesting that his latest supply chain survey shows that Apple will start mass-producing AirPods with camera modules in 2026. The system will use an IR receiver similar to what is currently employed on the iPhone's Face ID receiver.

Kuo writes on his blog that the IR camera will be supplied by Foxconn with plans to produce 18 to 20 million units a year which would be enough to supply 10 million pairs of AirPods. He also says that the new AirPods will be used to enhance spatial audio and " strengthen the spatial computing ecosystem" on the Vision Pro and other headsets that Apple might offer in the future.

The analyst explains how this might work. "For example, when a user is watching a video with Vision Pro and wearing this new AirPods, if users turn their heads to look in a specific direction, the sound source in that direction can be emphasized to enhance the spatial audio/computing experience." Because the IR camera can "detect environmental image changes," air-gestures can be used to enhance the interaction between humans and the device. Kuo notes that Apple has filed various applications seeking patent protection in this space.

Apple filed for a patent on a touchscreen carrying case for AirPods that might work with a camera|Image credit-Patently Apple - Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple filed for a patent on a touchscreen carrying case for AirPods that might work with a camera|Image credit-Patently Apple

Kuo states, "Apple’s planning for hardware, software, and services has always focused on strengthening the competitiveness of the ecosystem, and spatial computing is no exception. As the commercialization conditions for spatial computing mature in the future, Apple, which has a significant lead in this area, is expected to generate new and strong growth momentum."

Last February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first disclosed that Apple was working on AirPods with a camera after shooting down speculation that at the time said that Apple was developing a smart ring. In his report  months ago, Gurman stated that the camera-equipped AirPods carried an internal codename of B798. He also said that the camera would deliver some of the capabilities of wearing smart glasses without having to wear frames and lenses. The AirPods' camera would capture data that would then be processed using AI.

We could see the AirPods with an attached camera arrive sometime in 2026 or 2027.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents

Latest News

Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless