The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again

Looking for ways to supercharge your mood this week? How about adding your favorite tunes to spice up your day? You’ll need a quality Bluetooth speaker for that, of course. Fortunately, Amazon gives you a great offer on one of the best portable speakers out there, the JBL Flip 6. This mighty device is again $30 cheaper than usual, landing it just under $100.
If you’ve been following Amazon’s Spring Sale, you probably know this JBL speaker was more expensive back then. During the event, the e-commerce giant sold it at just 15% off, while you can now save 23% on the one in Black. Then again, the current deal isn’t exclusive to Amazon, as you can also find the Flip 6 at 23% off at Best Buy and Walmart.
Giving you plenty of bang for your buck, this little fella is exceptionally popular on Amazon, and for a good reason. It’s compact and easy to carry around, plus it features an IP67 rating for better protection during outdoor use.
It’s not just about the portability and sound quality, though. One of the best budget speakers also gives you neat extras like PartyBoost support. The feature lets you connect it to other JBL speakers for truly loud gatherings. The battery life isn’t half bad for a sub-$100 speaker, too.
Then again, you’ll probably want to know this puppy has neither a microphone for calls nor an aux input. Those aren’t necessarily deal breakers, in our opinion, as few options in that category tick those particular boxes.
Ultimately, the Flip 6 is a fantastic option for undemanding users who want a small yet solid speaker that works great in all conditions. It’s lightweight, durable, and doesn’t fall short in the sound quality department. Plus, it’s now $30 cheaper than usual!
Sound-wise, this bad boy gives you solid audio for its size. You’ll notice slightly boosted bass frequencies out of the box, but casual listeners will probably find this a pro rather than a con. However, you should bear in mind that this speaker isn’t designed for critical listening. If exceptional audio clarity is what you seek, you’ll probably want to search elsewhere.
