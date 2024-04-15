Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
Looking for ways to supercharge your mood this week? How about adding your favorite tunes to spice up your day? You’ll need a quality Bluetooth speaker for that, of course. Fortunately, Amazon gives you a great offer on one of the best portable speakers out there, the JBL Flip 6. This mighty device is again $30 cheaper than usual, landing it just under $100.

JBL's Flip 6 is 23% off on Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 is available on Amazon at an irresistible price once again. This hugely popular product is 23% cheaper than usual, giving you plenty of value for your money. It sports an IP67 rating, offers more than satisfactory audio for its size and price and supports JBL PartyBoost. Get yours and save while you still can.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


If you’ve been following Amazon’s Spring Sale, you probably know this JBL speaker was more expensive back then. During the event, the e-commerce giant sold it at just 15% off, while you can now save 23% on the one in Black. Then again, the current deal isn’t exclusive to Amazon, as you can also find the Flip 6 at 23% off at Best Buy and Walmart.

Giving you plenty of bang for your buck, this little fella is exceptionally popular on Amazon, and for a good reason. It’s compact and easy to carry around, plus it features an IP67 rating for better protection during outdoor use.

Sound-wise, this bad boy gives you solid audio for its size. You’ll notice slightly boosted bass frequencies out of the box, but casual listeners will probably find this a pro rather than a con. However, you should bear in mind that this speaker isn’t designed for critical listening. If exceptional audio clarity is what you seek, you’ll probably want to search elsewhere.

It’s not just about the portability and sound quality, though. One of the best budget speakers also gives you neat extras like PartyBoost support. The feature lets you connect it to other JBL speakers for truly loud gatherings. The battery life isn’t half bad for a sub-$100 speaker, too.

Recommended Stories
Then again, you’ll probably want to know this puppy has neither a microphone for calls nor an aux input. Those aren’t necessarily deal breakers, in our opinion, as few options in that category tick those particular boxes.

Ultimately, the Flip 6 is a fantastic option for undemanding users who want a small yet solid speaker that works great in all conditions. It’s lightweight, durable, and doesn’t fall short in the sound quality department. Plus, it’s now $30 cheaper than usual!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
9 stories
15 Apr, 2024
The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
11 Apr, 2024
For a limited time, get the robust Beosound A1 (2nd gen) for $109 off and enjoy Bang & Olufsen's sound for less
10 Apr, 2024
Feel the pulse of savings and snatch the loud JBL Pulse 4 for $100 off on Amazon
08 Apr, 2024
Amazon throws its first-ever discount on the hot new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker
06 Apr, 2024
The bombastically good JBL Charge 5 is available at a tempting price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM
The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless