Lighten up the party with a discounted light-show-capable JBL Pulse 5 on Amazon
It's always nice to see an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker available at a sweet discount. This is why we are happy to share that Amazon is selling the dazzling JBL Pulse 5 at a pretty decent $50 markdown, shaving 20% off its price. Thanks to that lovely price cut, you can get a unit for less than $200.
We agree that the current markdown isn't quite on the level of others in the past. For instance, the speaker was discounted by $63 (25%) in November. Nevertheless, it's still a good deal, especially given how awesome the JBL Pulse 5 really is.
Also, this handsome fella can lighten up your party, literally, as it offers a 360-degree, eye-catching light show. The lights sync to the beat, making the overall experience even more fun. Oh, and the light show is customizable via the companion app.
In addition, the speaker features an impressive IP67 dust and water resistance rating, allowing you to take it anywhere, as it has complete dust protection and can withstand water submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. It also delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, so it should be able to last you a whole party.
As you can see, the JBL Pulse 5 is worth the cash and attention and ranks next to the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so act fast and save on one today!
Be sure to act fast, though, as this isn't exactly a brand-new deal. The speaker has been available at this discount for a few weeks now. And although there is no visible timer, it may expire soon.
07 May, 2024Lighten up the party with a discounted light-show-capable JBL Pulse 5 on Amazon
