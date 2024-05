Lighten up the party with a discounted light-show-capable JBL Pulse 5 on Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

JBL Pulse 5: Save 20% on Amazon! Snag the JBL Pulse 5 at a $50 discount on Amazon. With outstanding sound, captivating light show, and a robust IP67 dust and water resistance rating, this speaker is a real bargain. So, don't waste time and snag one today! $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

We agree that the current markdown isn't quite on the level of others in the past. For instance, the speaker was discounted by $63 (25%) in November . Nevertheless, it's still a good deal, especially given how awesome the JBL Pulse 5 really is.First and foremost, this bad boy delivers great sound with a strong bass and can get loud, making it just perfect for a big gathering. Furthermore, you can adjust its audio however you like by using the built-in EQ functionality in its companion JBL Portable app.Also, this handsome fella can lighten up your party, literally, as it offers a 360-degree, eye-catching light show. The lights sync to the beat, making the overall experience even more fun. Oh, and the light show is customizable via the companion app.In addition, the speaker features an impressive IP67 dust and water resistance rating, allowing you to take it anywhere, as it has complete dust protection and can withstand water submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. It also delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, so it should be able to last you a whole party.As you can see, the JBL Pulse 5 is worth the cash and attention and ranks next to the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so act fast and save on one today!