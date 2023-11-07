Sweet Amazon deal makes the eye-catching JBL Pulse 5 cheaper than it's ever been
Do you need a portable speaker that isn’t just powerful but also offers captivating party illumination? In that case, you might like the JBL Pulse 5. This stylish speaker offers an epic light show, rocking sound, and more. By the way, Amazon just reduced it to its lowest price ever, allowing you to get it at 25% off.
In case you don’t really need a light show to pump up the party, fret not. You can always check out the early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers we found online; you’ll find many other JBL speakers there.
Sound-wise, the JBL Pulse 5 provides you with a captivating 360-degree sound experience. The upward-firing tweeter makes this possible and ensures the sound doesn’t blast in just one direction. You can expect this speaker to emphasize high frequencies, delivering rich and clear vocals and instrumentals. There’s just enough bass to keep the party going strong without unnecessary thumping.
It may be slightly inconvenient for transportation, as it’s by no means the lightest Bluetooth speaker with its 1.5kg. Then again, it boasts high dust and water resistance with its IP67 rating. So, you shouldn’t really worry about damaging it when you take it by the lake or to the beach.
On the battery front, you get about 12 hours of listening time between charges. That’s decidedly enough for a whole night and then some more. As you can see, the JBL Pulse 5 gives you quite a bit of value for money. If you’ve made up your mind about getting a new Bluetooth speaker, know that you can now get this one at its lowest price on Amazon.
In other words, you can get this 2023-released portable speaker, which rightfully competes with some of the best Bluetooth speakers at its best price ever on Amazon. Not only is this price cut the biggest one we’ve seen for this speaker yet, but it’s also quite a limited one – the JBL Pulse 5 rarely gets discounted.
JBL needs no introduction in the audio game, and the same applies to its Pulse 5. This bad boy offers a good enough sound experience and an attention-grabbing light show tuned to the beat.
