Up Next:
The dazzling JBL Pulse 5 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, letting you illuminate your party for less
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now that we are just a few months away from the official start of the summer season, it's time to begin preparing for those summer parties. And what is the best way to enhance your gatherings if not with a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker at a discounted price?
Amazon is selling the dazzling JBL Pulse 5 at a sweet $50 discount, allowing you to get your hands on one for under the $200 mark. Although we've seen it at a bigger price cut, like $63 off (25%) in November, and it's $50 short of its lowest price on Amazon, it still offers good value for money at its current markdown.
Being a big JBL Bluetooth speaker, the Pulse 5 delivers loud sound with strong bass. You can also easily adjust its audio to your preferences via the built-in EQ functionality in its companion JBL Portable app.
But its biggest selling point is not its awesome sound, but its 360-degree, eye-catching light show. Yep, this bad boy offers a synced-to-the-beat lighting experience, which is among the best a Bluetooth speaker can offer. Furthermore, the light show is also adjustable via the companion app, giving you an even more awesome tailored listening experience.
So, with a great sound, stunning light show, and amazing durability, the JBL Pulse 5 offers quite a lot. Also, Amazon's current discount makes this impressive fella an even bigger bargain. Therefore, don't miss this chance and get a brand-new JBL Pulse 5 for less now!
Amazon is selling the dazzling JBL Pulse 5 at a sweet $50 discount, allowing you to get your hands on one for under the $200 mark. Although we've seen it at a bigger price cut, like $63 off (25%) in November, and it's $50 short of its lowest price on Amazon, it still offers good value for money at its current markdown.
Being a big JBL Bluetooth speaker, the Pulse 5 delivers loud sound with strong bass. You can also easily adjust its audio to your preferences via the built-in EQ functionality in its companion JBL Portable app.
But its biggest selling point is not its awesome sound, but its 360-degree, eye-catching light show. Yep, this bad boy offers a synced-to-the-beat lighting experience, which is among the best a Bluetooth speaker can offer. Furthermore, the light show is also adjustable via the companion app, giving you an even more awesome tailored listening experience.
On top of all we just mentioned, the JBL Pulse 5 comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability. So, you'll be able to use it on the beach as well. As for battery life, it should be able to last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. But given that battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs, your total listening time will vary.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
20 Apr, 2024The dazzling JBL Pulse 5 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, letting you illuminate your party for less
19 Apr, 2024The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is on sale for less than $100 and is excited to up your listening on the cheap
18 Apr, 2024This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings
16 Apr, 2024Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
15 Apr, 2024The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: