The dazzling JBL Pulse 5 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, letting you illuminate your party for less

JBL Pulse 5: Now 20% OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Pulse 5 for $50 off its price through this sweet deal. The speaker has awesome sound, great light show and a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it awesome durability. So, act fast and get your hands on this awesome speaker today! $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speaker

Recommended Stories

Being a big JBL, the Pulse 5 delivers loud sound with strong bass. You can also easily adjust its audio to your preferences via the built-in EQ functionality in its companion JBL Portable app.But its biggest selling point is not its awesome sound, but its 360-degree, eye-catching light show. Yep, this bad boy offers a synced-to-the-beat lighting experience, which is among the best acan offer. Furthermore, the light show is also adjustable via the companion app, giving you an even more awesome tailored listening experience.On top of all we just mentioned, the JBL Pulse 5 comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability. So, you'll be able to use it on the beach as well. As for battery life, it should be able to last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. But given that battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs, your total listening time will vary.So, with a great sound, stunning light show, and amazing durability, the JBL Pulse 5 offers quite a lot. Also, Amazon's current discount makes this impressive fella an even bigger bargain. Therefore, don't miss this chance and get a brand-new JBL Pulse 5 for less now!