Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The dazzling JBL Pulse 5 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, letting you illuminate your party for less

By
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The dazzling JBL Pulse 5 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, letting you illuminate your party for less
Now that we are just a few months away from the official start of the summer season, it's time to begin preparing for those summer parties. And what is the best way to enhance your gatherings if not with a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker at a discounted price?

Amazon is selling the dazzling JBL Pulse 5 at a sweet $50 discount, allowing you to get your hands on one for under the $200 mark. Although we've seen it at a bigger price cut, like $63 off (25%) in November, and it's $50 short of its lowest price on Amazon, it still offers good value for money at its current markdown.

JBL Pulse 5: Now 20% OFF on Amazon!

Get the JBL Pulse 5 for $50 off its price through this sweet deal. The speaker has awesome sound, great light show and a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it awesome durability. So, act fast and get your hands on this awesome speaker today!
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Being a big JBL Bluetooth speaker, the Pulse 5 delivers loud sound with strong bass. You can also easily adjust its audio to your preferences via the built-in EQ functionality in its companion JBL Portable app.

But its biggest selling point is not its awesome sound, but its 360-degree, eye-catching light show. Yep, this bad boy offers a synced-to-the-beat lighting experience, which is among the best a Bluetooth speaker can offer. Furthermore, the light show is also adjustable via the companion app, giving you an even more awesome tailored listening experience.

On top of all we just mentioned, the JBL Pulse 5 comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability. So, you'll be able to use it on the beach as well. As for battery life, it should be able to last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. But given that battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs, your total listening time will vary.

Recommended Stories
So, with a great sound, stunning light show, and amazing durability, the JBL Pulse 5 offers quite a lot. Also, Amazon's current discount makes this impressive fella an even bigger bargain. Therefore, don't miss this chance and get a brand-new JBL Pulse 5 for less now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
13 stories
20 Apr, 2024
The dazzling JBL Pulse 5 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, letting you illuminate your party for less
19 Apr, 2024
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is on sale for less than $100 and is excited to up your listening on the cheap
18 Apr, 2024
This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings
16 Apr, 2024
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
15 Apr, 2024
The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless