The JBL Pulse 4 offers an awesome light show and sound, now for $100 off its price

We recently shared that Amazon is selling the light-show capable JBL Pulse 5 at a sweet $50 discount. But if you want a Bluetooth speaker with an awesome light show at a more budget-friendly price, we suggest turning your attention to the JBL Pulse 4 instead.

This handsome fella is on sale at both Amazon and Walmart for $100 off its price. Thanks to that markdown, you can now get a unit for less than $150, scoring sweet savings of 40%.

We should note that we've seen better deals on the JBL Pulse 4. For instance, it was discounted by $125 (50%) around the end of April. Nevertheless, $100 off is still a significant reduction, turning this bad boy from 2019 into a real bargain. We strongly encourage you to take advantage of this deal now, as you never know when the speaker will return to its usual price.

Equipped with a powerful 360-degree speaker array, the JBL Pulse 4 is loud, packing great sound capabilities. Additionally, it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, which means you can pair it with other compatible JBL speakers for an even louder listening experience.

Of course, its biggest selling point has always been its impressive 360-degree LED array, which supports four light show profiles. The speaker is also IPX7 certified, meaning it can withstand immersion in water up to 3 feet deep for as long as 30 minutes.

As for its battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, your playtime may vary, as battery life depends on the volume at which you listen to your songs.

The JBL Pulse 4 is still worth it, especially now that it can be yours for less. Don't overthink it—just snag one at a discounted price through this deal.
Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

