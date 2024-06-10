Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The loud JBL Pulse 4 offers an enchanting light show at a stunning 45% discount on Amazon

Like anything amazing in this world, great-sounding Bluetooth speakers come with hefty price tags. The cost increases even further if the device includes light show capabilities. That's why, you should act fast and take advantage of this deal, as it allows you to snag a light show-capable Bluetooth speaker without breaking the bank!

The JBL Pulse 4 in white is currently on sale at a $113 markdown on Amazon and can be yours for less than $138 if you get it through this deal. That's a whole 45% saved, making this offer just unmissable.

Psst: The huge JBL Boombox 3 party Bluetooth speaker is also on sale and available for $150 off its price

Moreover, the current markdown is even better than the $100 (40%) discount Amazon and Walmart offered on this handsome fella back in May. And while not as significant as the $125 (50%) price cut the speaker enjoyed in April, a reduction of $113 is still a phenomenal discount for this device.

Despite being released in 2019, the JBL Pulse 4 sounds incredible thanks to its powerful 360-degree speaker array. It's also pretty loud, which makes it a great choice for a gathering. But, if you still need more power, feel free to pair it with another JBL speaker through its PartyBoost functionality.

As we already said, the JBL Pulse 4 offers a dazzling light show, courtesy of its 360-degree LED array. In addition, the speaker has an IPX7 water resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. And all that while delivering up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

With its great sound, captivating light show, and now more affordable price tag, the JBL Pulse 4 is a real bang for your buck. So don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get yourself a new JBL Pulse 4 at a discounted price today!
