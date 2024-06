The loud JBL Pulse 4 offers an enchanting light show at a stunning 45% discount on Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

Snag the JBL Pulse 4 on Amazon and save $113. The speaker delivers loud sound and sports an impressive 360-degree LED light show. It's a real bang for your buck at its current price. Act fast and snag one for less now!

Psst: The huge JBL Boombox 3 party is also on sale and available for $150 off its price

Moreover, the current markdown is even better than the $100 (40%) discount Amazon and Walmart offered on this handsome fella back in May. And while not as significant as the $125 (50%) price cut the speaker enjoyed in April, a reduction of $113 is still a phenomenal discount for this device.Despite being released in 2019, the JBL Pulse 4 sounds incredible thanks to its powerful 360-degree speaker array. It's also pretty loud, which makes it a great choice for a gathering. But, if you still need more power, feel free to pair it with another JBL speaker through its PartyBoost functionality.As we already said, the JBL Pulse 4 offers a dazzling light show, courtesy of its 360-degree LED array. In addition, the speaker has an IPX7 water resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. And all that while delivering up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.With its great sound, captivating light show, and now more affordable price tag, the JBL Pulse 4 is a real bang for your buck. So don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get yourself a new JBL Pulse 4 at a discounted price today!