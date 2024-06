Epic deal lands the JBL Boombox 3 at its best price at these merchants

Save $150 on the Boombox 3 at Best Buy Better than best, the Boombox 3 is now available at its lowest price on Best Buy. This exceptionally loud speaker is ideal for fans of thumping bass and loud parties. It's equipped with a solid IP67 rating, making it suitable for virtually everywhere. At $150 off, this fella is undoubtedly way more attractive than usual, so make sure you get one before Best Buy's generous deal expires! $150 off (30%) $349 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Grab the incredible Boombox 3 at its best price! One of the best JBL speakers ever made, the Boombox 3, has just dropped to its Black Friday price! At 30% off, the speaker is a dream come true for fans of super loud music and thumping bass. It has EQ customizations via the JBL Portable app, supports PartyBoost, and offers up to 24 hours of playtime. Get yours at its Black Friday, also its best, price while you can! $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Remember the limited-time deals on the fascinating JBL Boombox 3 at Amazon? Why should you? Those only lasted a few days and let you save $100. Well, brace yourself for something much better! Both Best Buy and the e-commerce giant have taken things up a notch, now selling both colors (Black and Camouflage) for 30% off its price tag!Since Best Buy and Amazon sell it at the same price, it really doesn't matter where you get it from. What matters here is that the speaker usually costs $500, so this promo is definitely worth your attention. In fact, at such a significant discount, the Boombox 3 lands at its best price! We’ve previously seen it on Black Friday, meaning it’s quite a generous offer indeed.Easily beating many of the best portable Bluetooth speaker s on the market, this large fella is ideal for outdoor parties. Firstly, it has an IP67 rating, so it’s obviously well-protected against dust and water. Then again, it’s larger than most other speakers for the summer . So, if you’re after a more compact option, consider the JBL Flip 6 instead.Sound-wise, the Boobmox 3 gets pretty loud. It gives you the JBL Original Pro Sound, meaning heavy bass. If that’s not your cup of tea, you can always use the JBL Portable app to adjust the EQ to something more suitable. It’s worth noting that this bad boy doesn’t make the audio sound bad, even at higher volumes.But that’s not all! For more memorable parties, you can use the PartyBoost feature. It lets you connect this fella to other JBL speakers, creating an even more epic soundstage.The Boombox 3 also adds necessary heat to your favorite moments for hours on end. With 24 hours of playtime, it’s undoubtedly suitable for just about anything.There's just no denying it – this is a fascinating speaker, ideal for anyone who doesn’t mind its slightly larger size. And now that you can get it at its best price on Amazon, it’s certainly much more attractive.