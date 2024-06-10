Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Epic deal lands the JBL Boombox 3 at its best price at these merchants

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Epic deal lands the JBL Boombox 3 at its best price on Amazon
Remember the limited-time deals on the fascinating JBL Boombox 3 at Amazon? Why should you? Those only lasted a few days and let you save $100. Well, brace yourself for something much better! Both Best Buy and the e-commerce giant have taken things up a notch, now selling both colors (Black and Camouflage) for 30% off its price tag!

Save $150 on the Boombox 3 at Best Buy

Better than best, the Boombox 3 is now available at its lowest price on Best Buy. This exceptionally loud speaker is ideal for fans of thumping bass and loud parties. It's equipped with a solid IP67 rating, making it suitable for virtually everywhere. At $150 off, this fella is undoubtedly way more attractive than usual, so make sure you get one before Best Buy's generous deal expires!
$150 off (30%)
$349 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Grab the incredible Boombox 3 at its best price!

One of the best JBL speakers ever made, the Boombox 3, has just dropped to its Black Friday price! At 30% off, the speaker is a dream come true for fans of super loud music and thumping bass. It has EQ customizations via the JBL Portable app, supports PartyBoost, and offers up to 24 hours of playtime. Get yours at its Black Friday, also its best, price while you can!
$150 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Since Best Buy and Amazon sell it at the same price, it really doesn't matter where you get it from. What matters here is that the speaker usually costs $500, so this promo is definitely worth your attention. In fact, at such a significant discount, the Boombox 3 lands at its best price! We’ve previously seen it on Black Friday, meaning it’s quite a generous offer indeed.

Easily beating many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, this large fella is ideal for outdoor parties. Firstly, it has an IP67 rating, so it’s obviously well-protected against dust and water. Then again, it’s larger than most other speakers for the summer. So, if you’re after a more compact option, consider the JBL Flip 6 instead.

Sound-wise, the Boobmox 3 gets pretty loud. It gives you the JBL Original Pro Sound, meaning heavy bass. If that’s not your cup of tea, you can always use the JBL Portable app to adjust the EQ to something more suitable. It’s worth noting that this bad boy doesn’t make the audio sound bad, even at higher volumes. 

But that’s not all! For more memorable parties, you can use the PartyBoost feature. It lets you connect this fella to other JBL speakers, creating an even more epic soundstage.

The Boombox 3 also adds necessary heat to your favorite moments for hours on end. With 24 hours of playtime, it’s undoubtedly suitable for just about anything. 

There's just no denying it – this is a fascinating speaker, ideal for anyone who doesn’t mind its slightly larger size. And now that you can get it at its best price on Amazon, it’s certainly much more attractive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
45 stories
10 Jun, 2024
Epic deal lands the JBL Boombox 3 at its best price at these merchants
06 Jun, 2024
Treat yourself to the fabulous JBL Charge 5 through this brilliant Walmart deal
05 Jun, 2024
Walmart's best-selling deal on the incredible JBL Flip 6 is back with a bang
04 Jun, 2024
Amp up your next party with the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5, now available for less on Amazon The stylish Soundcore Motion X500 is a major bargain at 41% off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless