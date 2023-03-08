These noise-cancelling JBL earbuds with wireless charging are absurdly cheap for a limited time





can get the JBL Live Free NC+ precisely that cheap right now. How about $49.95? That may sound like an unrealistic price point for some high-end noise-cancelling buds from a respected name in the audio industry, even as the market goes through an unprecedented crisis, but believe it or not, you can get the JBL Live Free NC+ precisely that cheap right now.

JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, JBL Signature Sound, Up to 21 Hours of Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Black Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $100 off (67%) $49 95 $149 95 Buy at Woot JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, JBL Signature Sound, Up to 21 Hours of Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, New, Blue Color $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





This incredible new deal comes from Woot (who else?) and is technically set to last all month, although with white units already out of stock and only a single black colorway available at the time of this writing, we highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case.





Instead of waiting around for the promotion to eventually expire, you should probably hurry and cough up those 50 bucks without asking too many questions or having second thoughts. As you can imagine, these are hardly the absolute best wireless earbuds in the world today, having seen daylight all the way back in 2021 and never really escaping the shadow of the top Galaxy Buds options around, for instance.





JBL, mind you, is a brand owned by Samsung, which makes the Live Free NC+ even more attractive for bargain hunters who happen to trust that particular tech giant more than any other company out there.





These $50 earbuds in black are incredibly brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, shipping alongside a modern wireless charging case that boosts their battery life from 7 hours to as much as 21 hours.





In addition to active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient technology, the JBL Live Free NC+ also have top-notch JBL Signature Sound capabilities going for them, as well as IPX7 water resistance and Fast Pair support.



