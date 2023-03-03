All those hot new Beats Fit Pro flavors are already on sale at a cool discount (old models too)
Can you do better than Apple's hugely popular and extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro 2 when it comes to the absolute best wireless earbuds available in 2023? Maybe not in terms of active noise cancellation and overall audio performance, but the Beats Fit Pro do hold a number of very important and very clear advantages over their "cousins."
We're talking about a sporty design including "secure-fit" wingtips for "all-day" comfort and stability during the most intense workouts, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, and perhaps most importantly for certain types of prospective buyers, a much wider array of color options than just white.
Normally priced at $200 a pair, these premium noise-cancelling buds can be currently purchased for a decent 40 bucks less than usual in a grand total of seven different versions.
These include Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple models, as well as Coral Pink, Tidal Blue, and Volt Yellow hues. What makes the latter three special... in addition to their obvious flashiness? These were only added to the official Beats Fit Pro palette last week, so it's definitely nice to see them marked down by the same $40 as the rest of the lineup.
Of course, that's actually not the entire lineup, with another three special edition colorways developed in collaboration with none other than Kim Kardashian by Apple currently fetching 30 bucks under their $199.95 list price on Amazon.
That's also an unprecedented deal as far as we can tell, making the Fit Pros an absolute must-buy for any fashion-loving gym addict with an eye on their budget this spring.
Like the second-gen AirPods Pro, these bad boys support everything from Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking technology to state-of-the-art ANC while playing nicely with both iOS handsets and Android phones for many hours on end.
