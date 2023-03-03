All those hot new Beats Fit Pro flavors are already on sale at a cool discount (old models too)





We're talking about a sporty design including "secure-fit" wingtips for "all-day" comfort and stability during the most intense workouts, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, and perhaps most importantly for certain types of prospective buyers, a much wider array of color options than just white.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Seven Color Options $40 off (20%)





Normally priced at $200 a pair, these premium noise-cancelling buds can be currently purchased for a decent 40 bucks less than usual in a grand total of seven different versions.





These include Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple models, as well as Coral Pink, Tidal Blue, and Volt Yellow hues. What makes the latter three special... in addition to their obvious flashiness? These were only added to the official Beats Fit Pro palette last week , so it's definitely nice to see them marked down by the same $40 as the rest of the lineup.









That's also an unprecedented deal as far as we can tell, making the Fit Pros an absolute must-buy for any fashion-loving gym addict with an eye on their budget this spring.





Like the second-gen AirPods Pro, these bad boys support everything from Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking technology to state-of-the-art ANC while playing nicely with both iOS handsets and Android phones for many hours on end.