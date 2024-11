Grab the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 27% off with Walmart's sweet bargain

Get the JBL Flip 6 for 27% off at Walmart If you want a compact, sturdy Bluetooth speaker with great audio, the JBL Flip 6 is one of the best options to go for. This buddy is currently available for 27% off its usual price, making it a real bargain. Grab yours at Walmart and enjoy your favorite tunes indoors or outdoors. $35 off (27%) $95 $129 95 Buy at Walmart

The holiday shopping season is already here—Walmart and Best Buy are already selling hot products at deeply discounted prices, and Amazon starts its sales next Friday. If you hoped to buy a new portable Bluetooth speaker for less this November, now's the time to act. The super popular JBL Flip 6 is just $95 and is already a hot pick at 27% off its regular price.While generous, Walmart is limiting that particular markdown to one paintjob only—Black. If you'd like to make a statement with a flashier-looking coating, you'd have to settle for a lower discount. Elsewhere, you can find the limited-edition Martin Garrix model at $30 off on Best Buy.The Flip 6 is compact, offers sufficiently loud audio for a small crowd, and features IP67 dust and water resistance. Then again, it's not the only budget portablethat meets those criteria. So, what makes it stand out?First off, it's the durability. This buddy doesn't just handle water and dust quite well, but it's well protected against accidental drops. The unit features plastic bumpers that help it bounce back instead of just dropping flat, though we'd still recommend being careful when carrying it around.Another great perk is the size. Even though you get decent bass and overall great audio, the unit is smaller and more lightweight than the Charge 5 and Xtreme 3. So, getting this fella would be much more sensible for hiking trips and similar activities.If there's anything not all that awesome here, it must be the battery life. The unit is advertised to last up to 12 hours per charge, though our tests showed it falls short of JBL's claims. That's why we'd recommend scratching it off your list if you need something for longer listening sessions. Also, remember that you can probably get more juice out of it if you don't turn the volume to max.In case battery life doesn't matter all that much to you (and you don't need a built-in mic or aux port), the Flip 6 will make you more than happy. And now that it's 27% off, it's a much more reasonable pick. Get yours at Walmart and save $35.