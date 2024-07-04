This Walmart deal turned the popular JBL Flip 6 into a best-seller once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you all about the good music? In that case, you'd probably want to hear your favorite jams wherever you go. And having a solid portable Bluetooth speaker will undoubtedly help, right? Why not get one of the best waterproof speakers for the summer, the JBL Flip 6? Walmart now sells it for $35 off its price tag, making it a real treat.
If you recall, we saw the $129.95 speaker from JBL at that same price last month when Amazon sold the model in Red for 27% off. However, Walmart's current promo only applies to the version in Gray. The Red, Blue, and Black options are also on sale at the time of writing, offered at about $96. By the way, Best Buy and Amazon have no matching deals and sell the Flip 6 at its standard price.
This compact fella sports a sturdy design featuring an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating. Something to keep in mind, though: unlike the Bose SoundLink Flex, the Flip 6 can't float on water, so it's probably not a good idea to throw it in the pool.
While the battery life here may be slightly less than the advertised 12 hours, that shouldn't be a major drawback. Ultimately, the Flip 6 is good enough for casual use, plus it's definitely more attractive at its current Walmart price.
If you recall, we saw the $129.95 speaker from JBL at that same price last month when Amazon sold the model in Red for 27% off. However, Walmart's current promo only applies to the version in Gray. The Red, Blue, and Black options are also on sale at the time of writing, offered at about $96. By the way, Best Buy and Amazon have no matching deals and sell the Flip 6 at its standard price.
If you don't need booming sound or value portability more than loud music, this speaker is just right for you. It has everything you could possibly ask for and can become the perfect companion for small gatherings.
This compact fella sports a sturdy design featuring an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating. Something to keep in mind, though: unlike the Bose SoundLink Flex, the Flip 6 can't float on water, so it's probably not a good idea to throw it in the pool.
What about its sound quality? Given its compact size and not-so-expensive MSRP, this puppy delivers pretty good audio. Certainly not suited for critical listening, it'll definitely add heat to indoor or outdoor parties with its JBL Original Pro Sound and sweet bass. Naturally, you can pair the speaker with other JBL options with the PartyBoost at any time.
While the battery life here may be slightly less than the advertised 12 hours, that shouldn't be a major drawback. Ultimately, the Flip 6 is good enough for casual use, plus it's definitely more attractive at its current Walmart price.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
04 Jul, 2024This Walmart deal turned the popular JBL Flip 6 into a best-seller once again
29 Jun, 2024The compact Marshall Emberton II has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon yet again
26 Jun, 2024Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
22 Jun, 2024JBL's well-liked Flip 5 speaker is now 38% cheaper at Amazon
21 Jun, 2024The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: