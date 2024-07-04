This Walmart deal turned the popular JBL Flip 6 into a best-seller once again

If you recall, we saw the $129.95 speaker from JBL at that same price last month when Amazon sold the model in Red for 27% off. However, Walmart's current promo only applies to the version in Gray. The Red, Blue, and Black options are also on sale at the time of writing, offered at about $96. By the way, Best Buy and Amazon have no matching deals and sell the Flip 6 at its standard price.If you don't need booming sound or value portability more than loud music, this speaker is just right for you. It has everything you could possibly ask for and can become the perfect companion for small gatherings.This compact fella sports a sturdy design featuring an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating. Something to keep in mind, though: unlike the Bose SoundLink Flex, the Flip 6 can't float on water, so it's probably not a good idea to throw it in the pool.What about its sound quality? Given its compact size and not-so-expensive MSRP, this puppy delivers pretty good audio. Certainly not suited for critical listening, it'll definitely add heat to indoor or outdoor parties with its JBL Original Pro Sound and sweet bass. Naturally, you can pair the speaker with other JBL options with the PartyBoost at any time.While the battery life here may be slightly less than the advertised 12 hours, that shouldn't be a major drawback. Ultimately, the Flip 6 is good enough for casual use, plus it's definitely more attractive at its current Walmart price.