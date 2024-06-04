Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The stylish Soundcore Motion X500 is a major bargain at 41% off on Amazon

By
0comments
The Soundcore Motion X500 is an incredible bargain at 41% off on Amazon
Soundcore speakers may not be as popular as JBL’s products, but most of its products are just fantastic. Take the Motion X500, for example. This bad boy comes with the latest Bluetooth technology for a wider range of use and sports an awesome, compact design. And guess what else? It just dropped to a new mind-blowingly low price on Amazon, thanks to this limited-time markdown of 41%.

The Soundcore Motion X500 is a massive hit at 41% off

Pick one of two colors and treat yourself to the Soundcore Motion X500 at its best price yet! This amazing speaker has a three-driver design, offering immersive audio with sweet bass, three EQ presets, Bluetooth 5.3, and AAC plus LDAC codec support for Hi-Res sound. It also comes with a handle for easy transportation and an IPX7 rating. Get yours and pump up the jam this summer at an incredibly low price!
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, we get that the JBL Charge 4 is currently cheaper than this bad boy. But we have to remember that JBL’s option is somewhat ancient in the tech world, having been released all the way back in 2018. On the other hand, Soundcore’s speaker hit the market in November last year. Still, if you don’t feel like paying $90+ for your new speaker unit, this Charge 4 deal might be more appropriate for you.

But if you don’t mind the slightly larger investment, know you should be more than happy with what the Motion X500 delivers on just about every front. With its original three-driver design, this bad boy delivers an immersive 40-watt stereo experience.

You get a decent bass, plus a Spatial Dynamic EQ setting kicks the lower frequencies up a notch and adds even more depth and dynamics to your tunes. Aside from those, this puppy offers two additional stock EQ presets.

The surround sound speaker also has a built-in microphone. As you might guess, that’s not available on every product out there. In other words, this bad boy has it all to rival some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers.

On the downside, it has an IPX7 rating, meaning there’s no dust protection whatsoever. If you want something more robust on that front, consider one of the best waterproof speakers for the summer instead. Additionally, the Soundcore unit offers up to 12 hours of listening time at 50% volume.

While it may not be your primary choice at its standard price of about $170, the Soundcore Motion X500 is currently available for less than $100. Since Amazon won’t keep the deal live for too long, we suggest going for it straight away!
