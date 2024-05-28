Amazon discounts the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 yet again
There are plenty of Bluetooth speakers out there, but few rival the popularity of the JBL Flip 6. This affordable device looks sleek and usually sells like hot cakes, thanks to its loud sound and budget-friendly price tag. So, chances are high that you are considering precisely this handsome fella if you are in the market for a new battery-powered speaker that doesn't break the bank.
That said, while this offer is sweet, it's not the best deal we've seen on the JBL Flip 6. That honor goes to the $41 (32%) discount Amazon offered on this bad boy back in December. Yet, given the awesomeness of this device, it's a real steal, even at its current price.
Another key selling point is its amazing durability, thanks to a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Battery life is also pretty great, with the speaker delivering up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.
For under $100, you are getting a Bluetooth speaker that's both capable and durable. It also has nice battery life. So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button in this article and fancy a new JBL Flip 6 for less now!
This is why we are extremely happy to report that the JBL Flip 6 is now even more irresistible than usual, thanks to a lovely $30 discount on Amazon, slashing 23% off its price. And don't let the mere $30 markdown fool you! Because of this price cut, you can get a brand-new JBL Flip 6 for less than $100 if, of course, you act quickly and take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.
While rather small for a party speaker, the JBL Flip 6 boasts impressive audio capabilities, including strong bass, and it can easily provide sound for an entire gathering. But even if its loudness isn't enough, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker, as this fella supports JBL's PartyBoost feature.
