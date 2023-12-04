Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Grab the fantastic JBL Flip 6 at its lowest price on Amazon while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the fantastic JBL Flip 6 at its lowest price on Amazon while you can
If you’re looking for a small Bluetooth speaker with a balanced sound profile at a reasonable price, you should consider purchasing the JBL Flip 6. At the moment, this bad boy is available at its lowest price on Amazon. Indeed, at 32% off its MSRP of $129.99, it makes a tempting choice most users should be more than happy with.

In case you’re wondering, it’s not every other day that Amazon gets so generous with this incredible speaker. In fact, we haven’t seen it sold for just under $90 before. As if you needed a reason to pull the trigger on this delicious deal!

The JBL Flip 6 is now available at 32% off on Amazon

If you're looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker with up to 12 hours of playtime and a solid IP rating - IP67 - now's the time to treat yourself to the fantastic JBL Flip 6. This bad boy can now be yours at 32% off its price tag, which knocks it down to its cheapest price ever at Amazon. The deal applies to select colors only. Get it now and save big.
$41 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s a lot to like about this portable speaker besides its compact size. Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, this item offers incredible sound quality at a more than reasonable price. As we’ve emphasized in our review, the JBL speaker delivers balanced audio, which allows you to listen to all sorts of music.

Like most JBL speakers, this one also supports PartyBoost. The technology allows you to pair multiple speakers simultaneously for the added heat whenever you need it. To top it off, the JBL Flip 6 boasts an IP67 rating, which allows you to take it virtually anywhere without worrying about the precious electronics getting damaged by a splash of water or a speck of dust.

Let’s not forget that your investment of just under $90 gives you up to 12 hours of total playtime between charges, which is more than impressive, given this speaker’s compact size. Additionally, the item features an eco-friendly design and comes in recyclable packaging, a cool extra some users will love.

When you think about it, there aren’t that many alternatives on the market that offer the premium build, stunning sound quality, and portability the JBL Flip 6 gives you at that price point. Put simply, it has almost everything you could be looking for in a compact Bluetooth speaker. If you’d like to add it to your collection, now’s the time to do so at unbelievably low prices. Don’t miss out.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This awesome Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon and sounds incredible
This awesome Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon and sounds incredible
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless