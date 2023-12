Grab the fantastic JBL Flip 6 at its lowest price on Amazon while you can

The JBL Flip 6 is now available at 32% off on Amazon If you're looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker with up to 12 hours of playtime and a solid IP rating - IP67 - now's the time to treat yourself to the fantastic JBL Flip 6. This bad boy can now be yours at 32% off its price tag, which knocks it down to its cheapest price ever at Amazon. The deal applies to select colors only. Get it now and save big. $41 off (32%) Buy at Amazon

If you’re looking for a small Bluetooth speaker with a balanced sound profile at a reasonable price, you should consider purchasing the JBL Flip 6 . At the moment, this bad boy is available at its lowest price on Amazon. Indeed, at 32% off its MSRP of $129.99, it makes a tempting choice most users should be more than happy with.In case you’re wondering, it’s not every other day that Amazon gets so generous with this incredible speaker. In fact, we haven’t seen it sold for just under $90 before. As if you needed a reason to pull the trigger on this delicious deal!There’s a lot to like about this portable speaker besides its compact size. Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, this item offers incredible sound quality at a more than reasonable price. As we’ve emphasized in our review, the JBL speaker delivers balanced audio, which allows you to listen to all sorts of music.Like most JBL speakers, this one also supports PartyBoost. The technology allows you to pair multiple speakers simultaneously for the added heat whenever you need it. To top it off, the JBL Flip 6 boasts an IP67 rating, which allows you to take it virtually anywhere without worrying about the precious electronics getting damaged by a splash of water or a speck of dust.Let’s not forget that your investment of just under $90 gives you up to 12 hours of total playtime between charges, which is more than impressive, given this speaker’s compact size. Additionally, the item features an eco-friendly design and comes in recyclable packaging, a cool extra some users will love.When you think about it, there aren’t that many alternatives on the market that offer the premium build, stunning sound quality, and portability the JBL Flip 6 gives you at that price point. Put simply, it has almost everything you could be looking for in a compact Bluetooth speaker. If you’d like to add it to your collection, now’s the time to do so at unbelievably low prices. Don’t miss out.