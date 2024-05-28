Amazon cuts the price of the premium Beats Studio Pro, letting you up your style and listening for less
Beats headphones are recognizable all over the world. Yep, if you have a set of these cans, it means you are wealthy and stylish, as these headphones... well, they do cost a lot.
But from time to time, sweet deals allow you to score premium cans with that famous 'b' logo for way less than usual. And we are happy to report that this offer is one of those!
Now, we've seen better deals on these great-sounding cans. For instance, Amazon had them on sale for $150 off their price in April. That being said, a $100 price cut is still pretty great, especially given how much the headphones have to offer.
The headphones also have great battery life, offering up to 40 hours of listening time on one charge. They also support fast charging, providing up to four hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute top-up.
With their awesome sound, great ANC, and nice battery life, the Beats Studio Pro are worth every penny spent. Furthermore, they are even more tempting at their current discount on Amazon. So, act fast and snag a pair now while you can!
