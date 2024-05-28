Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon cuts the price of the premium Beats Studio Pro, letting you up your style and listening for less

Beats headphones are recognizable all over the world. Yep, if you have a set of these cans, it means you are wealthy and stylish, as these headphones... well, they do cost a lot.

But from time to time, sweet deals allow you to score premium cans with that famous 'b' logo for way less than usual. And we are happy to report that this offer is one of those!

Not only does it allow you to save $100 on a pair of top-notch wireless cans, but it also lets you get the best Beats headphones on the market, the Studio Pro. So, if you take advantage of this deal, which, by the way, is available on Amazon, you'll get Beats' current flagship headphones for less than $250.

The Beats Studio Pro: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Get the top-tier Beats Studio Pro for $100 off their price while you can! The headphones offer great sound with a strong bass and come with capable ANC. Their battery life is also great, offering up to 40 hours of playtime. Act fast and save on a pair today!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, we've seen better deals on these great-sounding cans. For instance, Amazon had them on sale for $150 off their price in April. That being said, a $100 price cut is still pretty great, especially given how much the headphones have to offer.

In addition to their top-quality sound with strong bass, the headphones sport a sleek design and top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs in peace. That being said, although superb, their noise cancellation is not on the level of Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5.

The headphones also have great battery life, offering up to 40 hours of listening time on one charge. They also support fast charging, providing up to four hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute top-up.

With their awesome sound, great ANC, and nice battery life, the Beats Studio Pro are worth every penny spent. Furthermore, they are even more tempting at their current discount on Amazon. So, act fast and snag a pair now while you can!
