At $34 off on Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money

If you're all about music, chances are you'd appreciate having a portable Bluetooth speaker around. And what could be better than one of the most popular small-sized units, the JBL Flip 6 ? This puppy is usually affordable at its $129.99 asking price, but you can now buy one for $96.29 at Walmart!As you may know, the speaker has been on sale multiple times before. Even today, it's available at lower prices at both Best Buy and Amazon. Over there, however, it retails for $30 instead of $34 off its original price, meaning Walmart's sale gives you the best bang for your buck at the time of writing.This JBL speaker may not be as big as the Xtreme 4 or the Boombox 3, but it's an amazing choice for users seeking a compact unit they can take practically anywhere. Indeed, with its durable design, weight of only 1.21 lb, and IP67 rating, the unit is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.On top of that, the Flip 6 offers impressive sound. While it certainly won't make it as a critical listening companion, the unit promises sufficient bass and mostly balanced mids. The highs may occasionally sound a bit unclear, but the unit is overall very capable of delivering consumer-friendly audio. Plus, you can connect it to similar speakers with PartyBoost to achieve an even louder soundstage.On the not-so-bright side of things, this fella lacks a built-in microphone for phone calls. While rivals like the Bose SoundLink Micro let you answer phone calls, this puppy doesn't. It might not be a huge drawback for every user, but it's still worth pointing out. Additionally, this compact speaker has a battery life of up to 12 hours.If you consider the JBL Flip 6 a suitable pick for your needs, go ahead and get one in Blue at Walmart. At that price, it's a very attractive option.