At $34 off on Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're all about music, chances are you'd appreciate having a portable Bluetooth speaker around. And what could be better than one of the most popular small-sized units, the JBL Flip 6? This puppy is usually affordable at its $129.99 asking price, but you can now buy one for $96.29 at Walmart!
As you may know, the speaker has been on sale multiple times before. Even today, it's available at lower prices at both Best Buy and Amazon. Over there, however, it retails for $30 instead of $34 off its original price, meaning Walmart's sale gives you the best bang for your buck at the time of writing.
On top of that, the Flip 6 offers impressive sound. While it certainly won't make it as a critical listening companion, the unit promises sufficient bass and mostly balanced mids. The highs may occasionally sound a bit unclear, but the unit is overall very capable of delivering consumer-friendly audio. Plus, you can connect it to similar speakers with PartyBoost to achieve an even louder soundstage.
If you consider the JBL Flip 6 a suitable pick for your needs, go ahead and get one in Blue at Walmart. At that price, it's a very attractive option.
As you may know, the speaker has been on sale multiple times before. Even today, it's available at lower prices at both Best Buy and Amazon. Over there, however, it retails for $30 instead of $34 off its original price, meaning Walmart's sale gives you the best bang for your buck at the time of writing.
This JBL speaker may not be as big as the Xtreme 4 or the Boombox 3, but it's an amazing choice for users seeking a compact unit they can take practically anywhere. Indeed, with its durable design, weight of only 1.21 lb, and IP67 rating, the unit is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
On top of that, the Flip 6 offers impressive sound. While it certainly won't make it as a critical listening companion, the unit promises sufficient bass and mostly balanced mids. The highs may occasionally sound a bit unclear, but the unit is overall very capable of delivering consumer-friendly audio. Plus, you can connect it to similar speakers with PartyBoost to achieve an even louder soundstage.
On the not-so-bright side of things, this fella lacks a built-in microphone for phone calls. While rivals like the Bose SoundLink Micro let you answer phone calls, this puppy doesn't. It might not be a huge drawback for every user, but it's still worth pointing out. Additionally, this compact speaker has a battery life of up to 12 hours.
If you consider the JBL Flip 6 a suitable pick for your needs, go ahead and get one in Blue at Walmart. At that price, it's a very attractive option.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
06 Jan, 2025At $34 off on Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money
25 Dec, 2024Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than cheap in time for Christmas
21 Dec, 2024Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
19 Dec, 2024The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price
11 Dec, 2024It's not too late to grab the Marshall Willen for half off on Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: