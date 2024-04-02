Up Next:
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
The power of music is captivating. But it’s a different feeling when your favorite tunes are pumping from a super durable portable Bluetooth speaker you’ve bought at deeply discounted prices, right? In case you missed it, the highly popular JBL Xtreme 3 is still available at a fantastic 34% discount on Amazon!
If you want powerful party sound to accompany you everywhere you go, the Xtreme 3 is a great choice. This large fella shows off two 25W woofers and two 25W tweeters to give you a loud JBL Original Pro sound. Dual JBL Bass Radiators handle the lower frequencies for thumping bass. Don’t worry – vocals and instrumentals don’t get lost in the background.
Although not the most portable of all Bluetooth speakers, this guy has an included carrying strap for easy transportation. In addition, it offers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. That should be enough for a party, right?
Ultimately, this JBL speaker is a bit bulky, but it offers crisp sound with plenty of detail and sweet, thumping bass. It has decent battery life, too. Plus, given that it’s now 34% off on Amazon (and has only seen a more substantial markdown during Black Friday events), we’d say it’s a choice you won’t regret making.
This exciting deal makes the speaker almost as cheap as it’s ever been at the merchant. It’s not just now going live, though. We first spotted the deal in the final hours of the Amazon Spring Sale. Against all odds, the offer remained active and has even spread across merchants, currently live at Walmart and Best Buy besides Amazon.
Unlike some other options by JBL, such as the PartyBox 110, this speaker doesn’t provide a light show. On the bright side, it has a built-in power bank, so you don’t have to put the party on pause.
