Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
The power of music is captivating. But it’s a different feeling when your favorite tunes are pumping from a super durable portable Bluetooth speaker you’ve bought at deeply discounted prices, right? In case you missed it, the highly popular JBL Xtreme 3 is still available at a fantastic 34% discount on Amazon!

This exciting deal makes the speaker almost as cheap as it’s ever been at the merchant. It’s not just now going live, though. We first spotted the deal in the final hours of the Amazon Spring Sale. Against all odds, the offer remained active and has even spread across merchants, currently live at Walmart and Best Buy besides Amazon.

Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 and save 34% on Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 3 is now available at 34% off its price tag. This portable Bluetooth speaker is a bit bulky but comes with a carrying strap. It features a built-in power bank, and an IP67 rating, and gives you an extremely loud sound. You can get up to 15 hours of listening time per charge. Get it today and save 34% on Amazon.
$130 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


If you want powerful party sound to accompany you everywhere you go, the Xtreme 3 is a great choice. This large fella shows off two 25W woofers and two 25W tweeters to give you a loud JBL Original Pro sound. Dual JBL Bass Radiators handle the lower frequencies for thumping bass. Don’t worry – vocals and instrumentals don’t get lost in the background.

Unlike some other options by JBL, such as the PartyBox 110, this speaker doesn’t provide a light show. On the bright side, it has a built-in power bank, so you don’t have to put the party on pause.

Although not the most portable of all Bluetooth speakers, this guy has an included carrying strap for easy transportation. In addition, it offers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. That should be enough for a party, right?

Ultimately, this JBL speaker is a bit bulky, but it offers crisp sound with plenty of detail and sweet, thumping bass. It has decent battery life, too. Plus, given that it’s now 34% off on Amazon (and has only seen a more substantial markdown during Black Friday events), we’d say it’s a choice you won’t regret making.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless