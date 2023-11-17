The ultra portable JBL Clip 4 is now 44% off its price on Amazon for Black Friday; save on one while you can

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
If you are in the market for a new portable and affordable Bluetooth speaker, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon is currently selling the sweet JBL Clip 4 for 44% off its price, letting you snatch one with an awesome $35 discount.

The JBL Clip 4 was made to accompany you everywhere. It's small and easy to carry and even has an integrated carabiner that allows you to attach your speaker to your backpack, for example. So, if you want to blast your favorite songs while riding your bike or during your next hiking trip, this is the speaker to go for.

Furthermore, as a self-respecting JBL product, the JBL Clip 4 delivers a pretty awesome sound for a portable Bluetooth speaker. It even comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, allowing it to survive harsh conditions such as thunderstorms.

As for battery life, the JBL Clip 4 should be able to provide you with up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, if you are using it at its full capabilities, it may not be able to last you that long. Also, there is no fast charging here, and it takes 3 hours to fill its tank, so remember to always charge your JBL Clip 4 before going into the wilderness.

With awesome sound, portability, and now an even more affordable price tag, the JBL Clip 4 is a real steal at the moment, and our advice is to hurry up, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch one at a discounted price while you still can.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless