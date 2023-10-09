The half-off JBL Go 3 should be your go-to low-cost portable speaker for the holidays





That's always a possibility when dealing with such an incredibly popular product, which has managed to garner more than 30,000 Amazon customer ratings since making its commercial debut all the way back in 2020, with the 4.8-star average speaking volumes as far as the quality, performance, and durability of this thing are concerned.

JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Pro Sound Technology, 4.2W Output Power, Up to 5 Hours of Battery Life, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 Support, Multiple Color Options





Don't worry, the Go 3 is not showing its relatively advanced age in many ways, especially with no sequel around just yet and pretty much no serious competition in the sub-$50 market segment. Nowhere near as "smart" as the likes of the Echo Dot Echo Pop , and Nest Mini , this "dumb" little guy comes with a major component that some of you might prefer over an all-knowing voice assistant.





We're talking about a good old fashioned built-in battery, which allows the JBL Go 3 to play your favorite tunes for up to 5 hours in one go (pun intended) without hugging a wall. The portable Bluetooth speaker normally costs $49.95, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can spend half of that sum of money on a black, gray, or teal unit on Amazon.





Given the Go 3's market longevity, you shouldn't be surprised to know that the dumb portable speaker has been discounted many times in the past. But this 50 percent price cut is almost unprecedented, and no, you don't need a Prime membership or anything else to take advantage of Amazon's early Black Friday-style deal right now.





We definitely wouldn't advise you to wait another second, let alone 24 hours or a month and a half to see if any better offers pop up during this week's Prime Big Deal Days event or those November-ending pre-holiday sales. Not when both JBL's official US e-store and retailers like Best Buy continue to charge significantly more than Amazon for the Go 3 in your color of choice.





If you want to buy a friend or a family member a nice, thoughtful, and perhaps most importantly, affordable tech gift your loved ones are actually likely to put to good use this holiday season, you simply can't go wrong with a JBL Go 3 speaker... unless, of course, they already own one or five of these bad boys.