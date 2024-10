Walmart makes the JBL Charge 5 a must-have for every music lover with this deal

JBL Charge 5: 24% off at Walmart The JBL Charge 5 is available at a fantastic price right now. Currently, users can buy the model in Red for 24% off, which saves them $44. With Amazon and Best Buy selling the speaker at its standard price, this is one of your best chances to upgrade your listening experience for less. $44 off (24%) $135 97 $179 99 Buy at Walmart

It's been quite a while since we last came across a neat bargain on one of the best Bluetooth speakers , but the JBL Charge 5 is back on sale! It's not Amazon or Best Buy throwing the discount, but Walmart! The merchant gives you a $44 price cut, landing the $180 speaker under the $140 mark.That asking price, however, is only available for one coating—Red. If you want another model, you'd have to cough up a few extra dollars, so keep that in mind. Then again, given that we haven't seen any deals for it all summer (nor can we find it at other major stores at a discount), we believe it's a great choice right now. If you agree, go ahead and grab yours at Walmart.Slightly heavier than the JBL Flip 6 , this bad boy stands out with its built-in powerbank. It lets you charge devices while enjoying your favorite jams. By the way, the larger size corresponds to a louder audio output with more bass. In other words, this fella is perfectly suitable for outdoor BBQ parties and casual park gatherings with friends.Then again, if you're looking to get the party started with larger crowds, you might want to use the speaker's PartyBoost technology. It lets you connect other JBL speakers that support the feature for an even louder soundstage.The Charge 5 is made to last, not just keep you entertained. It features an IP67 rating, so it's well-equipped to handle dust and water. What about its battery life? Well, you can expect it to last up to 20 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most occasions.Ultimately, the JBL Charge 5 is a fantasticthat'll make most users perfectly happy. It may not have a built-in microphone but makes up for it with a built-in powerbank, sturdy design, and great audio. What more could you need from a $136 speaker? Get yours at Walmart and save.