Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Walmart makes the JBL Charge 5 a must-have for every music lover with this deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Charge 5 in Red with wood flakes appearing to fall on top of it.
It's been quite a while since we last came across a neat bargain on one of the best Bluetooth speakers, but the JBL Charge 5 is back on sale! It's not Amazon or Best Buy throwing the discount, but Walmart! The merchant gives you a $44 price cut, landing the $180 speaker under the $140 mark.

JBL Charge 5: 24% off at Walmart

The JBL Charge 5 is available at a fantastic price right now. Currently, users can buy the model in Red for 24% off, which saves them $44. With Amazon and Best Buy selling the speaker at its standard price, this is one of your best chances to upgrade your listening experience for less.
$44 off (24%)
$135 97
$179 99
Buy at Walmart

That asking price, however, is only available for one coating—Red. If you want another model, you'd have to cough up a few extra dollars, so keep that in mind. Then again, given that we haven't seen any deals for it all summer (nor can we find it at other major stores at a discount), we believe it's a great choice right now. If you agree, go ahead and grab yours at Walmart.

Slightly heavier than the JBL Flip 6, this bad boy stands out with its built-in powerbank. It lets you charge devices while enjoying your favorite jams. By the way, the larger size corresponds to a louder audio output with more bass. In other words, this fella is perfectly suitable for outdoor BBQ parties and casual park gatherings with friends.

Then again, if you're looking to get the party started with larger crowds, you might want to use the speaker's PartyBoost technology. It lets you connect other JBL speakers that support the feature for an even louder soundstage.

The Charge 5 is made to last, not just keep you entertained. It features an IP67 rating, so it's well-equipped to handle dust and water. What about its battery life? Well, you can expect it to last up to 20 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most occasions.

Ultimately, the JBL Charge 5 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that'll make most users perfectly happy. It may not have a built-in microphone but makes up for it with a built-in powerbank, sturdy design, and great audio. What more could you need from a $136 speaker? Get yours at Walmart and save.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
95 stories
29 Oct, 2024
Walmart makes the JBL Charge 5 a must-have for every music lover with this deal
28 Oct, 2024
The hot new Marshall Emberton III gets its first-ever discount at Amazon
19 Oct, 2024
Amazon slashes whole 41% off the Marshall Emberton II's price, making it sub-$100 bargain
17 Oct, 2024
The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 is still available at its massive Prime Day discount
08 Oct, 2024
The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 becomes a superb choice at its October Prime Day price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile's CEO delivers the latest update on the $4.4 billion purchase of most of UScellular
T-Mobile's CEO delivers the latest update on the $4.4 billion purchase of most of UScellular

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless