Grab the JBL Charge 5 at Amazon and pump up the jam without breaking the bank

To our knowledge, the speaker hasn’t seen a cheaper price on Amazon this month. During Black Friday, however, users could get it for less than $120. Walmart, one of Amazon’s biggest rivals, also sold some colors at more attractive discounts this May (but those are no longer available.)The Charge 5 is one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for a reason. This bad boy has an IP67 rating is smaller and much more compact than other JBL options, such as the Xtreme 3 or the Boombox 3. While certainly not as loud as those two, the speaker with a built-in powerbank doesn’t fall behind in terms of sound quality.It gives you a taste of the JBL Original Pro Sound with deep bass thanks to an optimized long excursion driver. Dual bass radiators add an extra thump to your favorite tunes, while a tweeter enhances treble and keeps the whole picture balanced.The sound quality aside, as mentioned, this puppy also has a powerbank. It lets you stream without worrying about battery life on your iOS or Android phone . Unlike the JBL Flip 6 , the Charge 5 also stands out with a fantastic battery life of up to 20 hours.Additionally, you have JBL PartyBoost support, letting you pair it to other JBL speakers for an even louder soundstage. This option also stands out with its high-quality build and high IP rating that protects it from the elements.While it’s certainly not available at its best price right now, the Charge 5 still gives you great value for your money. Get yours through Amazon and save 22% while you can.