Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon
The holidays are approaching, and you might be looking for something to make friends and family gatherings more exciting. Amazon is here to help with a fantastic JBL Boombox 3 promo. That's right, the latest boombox-style speaker with thumping bass is $100 off! This means you can buy it for just under $400 instead of $500.
Even though we've seen steeper discounts (in June, when Amazon gave shoppers a 30% markdown), the big-sized party speaker is a hit even at $100 off. What's more, you can't find a better discount right now, with Walmart and Best Buy matching Amazon's $100 reduction. And if getting a top-class speaker for almost $400 doesn't sound quite right to you, consider getting the Boombox 2. The older unit is currently 26% off at Amazon in Black, allowing you to get it for roughly $300.
With its bulky size and weight, this large fella isn't very portable. Indeed, carrying a 14.7-pound speaker around might not be every user's cup of tea. A suitable alternative (though with a less impressive audio output) is the JBL Charge 5 or the Flip 6. The former is also considerably cheaper than the Boombox 3, typically costing about $180.
Do you think the Boombox 3 is right for you? Well, hurry up and buy one at $100 off, then! And keep in mind that the speaker in Black is available in limited quantities at Amazon.
The Boombox 3 is designed for users with a taste booming sound, long battery life, and in-app EQ options. The Bluetooth speaker stands out with its bass-heavy audio, making it ideal for large gatherings. Then again, it doesn't feature built-in lights, so you might want to check another option to get a light show that syncs to the beat.
However, if you value loudness more than weight, this bad boy should make you plenty happy. Just like the Charge 5, it features a built-in powerbank that lets you keep devices charged while streaming music. Additionally, this JBL speaker has a battery life of up to 24 hours.
