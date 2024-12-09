Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Boombox 3 placed on a concrete surface next to a person wearing shorts.
The holidays are approaching, and you might be looking for something to make friends and family gatherings more exciting. Amazon is here to help with a fantastic JBL Boombox 3 promo. That's right, the latest boombox-style speaker with thumping bass is $100 off! This means you can buy it for just under $400 instead of $500.

JBL Boombox 3: Save 20% at Amazon

The JBL Boombox 3 is a very tempting choice for users seeking thumping bass, loud audio, and long battery life. The unit is currently 20% off at Amazon, letting you save $100 on the Camouflage and the Black-coated models. The latter is available in limited quantities.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Boombox 2: 26% OFF at Amazon

Don't want to spend too much money on your next portable Bluetooth speaker? Consider the JBL Boombox 2. The older speaker has an IPX7 rating instead of IP67, but it might be a tempting choice for users. It's 26% off at Amazon right now. Get yours and save.
$104 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Even though we've seen steeper discounts (in June, when Amazon gave shoppers a 30% markdown), the big-sized party speaker is a hit even at $100 off. What's more, you can't find a better discount right now, with Walmart and Best Buy matching Amazon's $100 reduction. And if getting a top-class speaker for almost $400 doesn't sound quite right to you, consider getting the Boombox 2. The older unit is currently 26% off at Amazon in Black, allowing you to get it for roughly $300.

The Boombox 3 is designed for users with a taste booming sound, long battery life, and in-app EQ options. The Bluetooth speaker stands out with its bass-heavy audio, making it ideal for large gatherings. Then again, it doesn't feature built-in lights, so you might want to check another option to get a light show that syncs to the beat.

With its bulky size and weight, this large fella isn't very portable. Indeed, carrying a 14.7-pound speaker around might not be every user's cup of tea. A suitable alternative (though with a less impressive audio output) is the JBL Charge 5 or the Flip 6. The former is also considerably cheaper than the Boombox 3, typically costing about $180.

However, if you value loudness more than weight, this bad boy should make you plenty happy. Just like the Charge 5, it features a built-in powerbank that lets you keep devices charged while streaming music. Additionally, this JBL speaker has a battery life of up to 24 hours.

Do you think the Boombox 3 is right for you? Well, hurry up and buy one at $100 off, then! And keep in mind that the speaker in Black is available in limited quantities at Amazon.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
108 stories
09 Dec, 2024
Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon
05 Dec, 2024
Grab the Bose SoundLink Max at $100 off on Amazon even after Black Friday
01 Dec, 2024
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
27 Nov, 2024
The big-sized JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect party companion at 43% off on Walmart
26 Nov, 2024
Walmart launches a hot JBL Charge 5 bargain to splurge on this Black Friday
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless