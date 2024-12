Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon

JBL Boombox 3: Save 20% at Amazon The JBL Boombox 3 is a very tempting choice for users seeking thumping bass, loud audio, and long battery life. The unit is currently 20% off at Amazon, letting you save $100 on the Camouflage and the Black-coated models. The latter is available in limited quantities. $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Boombox 2: 26% OFF at Amazon Don't want to spend too much money on your next portable Bluetooth speaker? Consider the JBL Boombox 2. The older speaker has an IPX7 rating instead of IP67, but it might be a tempting choice for users. It's 26% off at Amazon right now. Get yours and save. $104 off (26%) Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The holidays are approaching, and you might be looking for something to make friends and family gatherings more exciting. Amazon is here to help with a fantastic JBL Boombox 3 promo. That's right, the latest boombox-style speaker with thumping bass is $100 off! This means you can buy it for just under $400 instead of $500.Even though we've seen steeper discounts (in June, when Amazon gave shoppers a 30% markdown), the big-sized party speaker is a hit even at $100 off. What's more, you can't find a better discount right now, with Walmart and Best Buy matching Amazon's $100 reduction. And if getting a top-class speaker for almost $400 doesn't sound quite right to you, consider getting the Boombox 2. The older unit is currently 26% off at Amazon in Black, allowing you to get it for roughly $300.The Boombox 3 is designed for users with a taste booming sound, long battery life, and in-app EQ options. The Bluetooth speaker stands out with its bass-heavy audio, making it ideal for large gatherings. Then again, it doesn't feature built-in lights, so you might want to check another option to get a light show that syncs to the beat.With its bulky size and weight, this large fella isn't very portable. Indeed, carrying a 14.7-pound speaker around might not be every user's cup of tea. A suitable alternative (though with a less impressive audio output) is the JBL Charge 5 or the Flip 6 . The former is also considerably cheaper than the Boombox 3, typically costing about $180.However, if you value loudness more than weight, this bad boy should make you plenty happy. Just like the Charge 5, it features a built-in powerbank that lets you keep devices charged while streaming music. Additionally, this JBL speaker has a battery life of up to 24 hours.Do you think the Boombox 3 is right for you? Well, hurry up and buy one at $100 off, then! And keep in mind that the speaker in Black is available in limited quantities at Amazon.