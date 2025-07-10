Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
The Lenovo Tab Plus plummets to its lowest price ever in this Black Friday in July deal

Black Friday in July at Lenovo gives you a doorbuster Tab Plus deal you just can't ignore.

Lenovo Tab Plus on a white table against a green background.
Prime Day is in full swing, but it's not just Amazon offering smashing discounts on tablets this year. Take the Lenovo Store, for example. A couple of days back, we highlighted epic offers on the cheapest Lenovo tablet and the gaming-oriented Legion Tab Gen 3—but that's not all. The retailer also offers a stunning $150 discount on the Lenovo Tab Plus that you just can't ignore.

Lenovo Tab Plus: 43% off at Lenovo

$199 99
$349 99
$150 off (43%)
Lenovo has launched its Black Friday in July event, bringing you a doorbuster deal on the Lenovo Tab Plus you don't want to miss. The device is a whopping 43% off right now, making it a solid pick for tablets buyers looking for a casual device at a super-affordable price.
Buy at Lenovo

That brings the $349.99 Android tablet with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage down to just $199.99—a new all-time low. For context, the previous best price was $215.99, which was all the way back in February. So if you're looking for a capable with an epic audio system, now's your chance to save big. Just keep in mind, the sale will likely be available only while Lenovo’s Black Friday in July event lasts.

From movies to music, the Lenovo Tab Plus is designed to be your best companion. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and delivers great visuals for the price. Paired with the 175-degree kickstand, it's also suitable for hands-free binge-watching sessions.

Under the hood, you've got a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, which may sound mediocre, but is perfectly suitable for daily tasks and some multitasking. Speaking of which, the tablet has a PC mode similar to Samsung DeX (though a simpler one). It allows you to open multiple apps in pop-up windows and resize them when necessary. We've tested this feature and found it quite reliable for casual productivity. Find out more about our impressions in our Lenovo Tab Plus review.

While performance and display quality are more than decent for the price, this Lenovo tablet stands out primarily with its audio system. Tablets in this price range usually feature two or four speakers at best, but this fella packs a whopping eight-speaker system, complete with EQ customizations and Dolby Atmos support. Now, that's what we call serious focus on sound quality!

Truth be told, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a worthwhile pick even at its standard price. Sure, it doesn't compete with the best tablets, but it's plenty good for daily use nonetheless. And now that it's $150 off during Lenovo's Black Friday in July event, it's absolutely irresistible.

