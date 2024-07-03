Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is half off and the portable power station to get

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is now half off and the portable power station to get
Have you made up your mind to invest in a portable power station? Such items can really make your life easier, but high-quality ones from Jackery and other brands often cost an arm and a leg. Well, today's not such a day as you can get the old but gold Jackery Explorer 1000 for half off at Walmart!

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is now HALF OFF at Walmart

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is now available at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen! While it's no spring chicken, this station remains a great choice for cash-strapped users who need higher capacity but don't want to spend over $500 on their next station. This one is now $499 cheaper, landing it at just $499.90 and making it a real treat for any camper.
$499 off (50%)
$499 90
$999
Buy at Walmart

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2X100W SolarSaga panels: 48% OFF!

Bundle your Jackery Explorer 1000 with two SolarSaga panels if you'd like to ensure safe and reliable power in any setting! The station supports 200W max solar input, meaning the two 100W SolarSaga panels will be enough to juice it back to 100% when it has no battery life left. Get this impressive bundle now and save $789!
$789 off (48%)
$859 90
$1649
Buy at Walmart

The Explorer 1000 is HALF OFF at Amazon for Prime members

If you have Prime membership, you might want to consider Amazon's own promo on the Jackery Explorer 1000. Over here, the station with 1002Wh capacity is now 50% off, which is also one of the lowest prices we've seen for it. Once again, this offer is only open to Prime members. The station retails at its standard price for non-Prime members.
$500 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

We're not joking! This large-sized fella with 1002Wh capacity is indeed $499 cheaper than usual, landing it at one of the best prices we've ever seen. Given that it usually costs a hefty $999 despite having been released back in 2020, this is a fantastic opportunity to maximize your savings. By the way, Amazon also sells the station for 50% off, though the deal is only open to Prime members.

Like most portable power stations, the Jackery option works with solar panels. The bundle Walmart offers includes two 100W SolarSaga panels, and it costs as much as $1,649 when not on sale. At the time of writing, however, you can get the bundle for $859.90, thus saving an incredible $789!

While it's not equipped with the latest LiFePO4 battery cells and only has an 800-cycle life before capacity drops to 80%, this station is still a fantastic choice for casual campers. With its shockproof design and durable build, it's equipped to withstand the test of time.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 features eight outlets, including three 1000W AC outlets with 2000W surge power. Besides those, you get two USB-A ports, one of which is quick-charging, two USB-C PD ports, and a standard Cigarette Lighter port.

With a 1002Wh capacity and continuous 1000W output power, this fella should be good enough for 90% of home appliances. The outdoor generator is perfect for off-grid use and can charge your TV, mini coolers, electric grills, fans, and more.

You also have three ways of recharging your Explorer 1000. With 200W solar panels, you can expect a full recharge in about eight hours, while wall charging takes about seven hours to replenish the battery completely. You can also use your vehicle to recharge it, but you'd have to wait about 14 hours for the station to recharge completely.

Recommended Stories
If you don't mind the shorter-than-average battery cycle life or the slower recharge speeds, know that the Jackery Explorer 1000 provides incredible value for money. Get yours at Walmart, or pick Amazon's option if you have a Prime membership!
