The Jackery Explorer 1000 is half off and the portable power station to get
Have you made up your mind to invest in a portable power station? Such items can really make your life easier, but high-quality ones from Jackery and other brands often cost an arm and a leg. Well, today's not such a day as you can get the old but gold Jackery Explorer 1000 for half off at Walmart!
We're not joking! This large-sized fella with 1002Wh capacity is indeed $499 cheaper than usual, landing it at one of the best prices we've ever seen. Given that it usually costs a hefty $999 despite having been released back in 2020, this is a fantastic opportunity to maximize your savings. By the way, Amazon also sells the station for 50% off, though the deal is only open to Prime members.
While it's not equipped with the latest LiFePO4 battery cells and only has an 800-cycle life before capacity drops to 80%, this station is still a fantastic choice for casual campers. With its shockproof design and durable build, it's equipped to withstand the test of time.
With a 1002Wh capacity and continuous 1000W output power, this fella should be good enough for 90% of home appliances. The outdoor generator is perfect for off-grid use and can charge your TV, mini coolers, electric grills, fans, and more.
You also have three ways of recharging your Explorer 1000. With 200W solar panels, you can expect a full recharge in about eight hours, while wall charging takes about seven hours to replenish the battery completely. You can also use your vehicle to recharge it, but you'd have to wait about 14 hours for the station to recharge completely.
If you don't mind the shorter-than-average battery cycle life or the slower recharge speeds, know that the Jackery Explorer 1000 provides incredible value for money. Get yours at Walmart, or pick Amazon's option if you have a Prime membership!
Like most portable power stations, the Jackery option works with solar panels. The bundle Walmart offers includes two 100W SolarSaga panels, and it costs as much as $1,649 when not on sale. At the time of writing, however, you can get the bundle for $859.90, thus saving an incredible $789!
The Jackery Explorer 1000 features eight outlets, including three 1000W AC outlets with 2000W surge power. Besides those, you get two USB-A ports, one of which is quick-charging, two USB-C PD ports, and a standard Cigarette Lighter port.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
