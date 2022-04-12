 Jabra's best true wireless earbuds are more affordable than ever before - PhoneArena

Deals

Jabra's best true wireless earbuds are more affordable than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jabra's best true wireless earbuds are more affordable than ever before
Far from the most successful global true wireless earbuds vendor right now, Jabra has been very active in its attempts to challenge the likes of Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and JBL of late, simultaneously unveiling no less than three different AirPods alternatives a little over seven months ago and following that up with the industry's first big release of 2022.

Despite their relatively young age and arguably great list of features, the high-end Jabra Elite 7 Pro are on sale at the time of this writing at a fairly substantial $50 discount. That brings these noise-cancelling bad boys down to a new record low price in both Titanium Black and Gold Beige paint jobs after making their US commercial debut at $199.99 back in October 2021.

In addition to state-of-the-art adjustable active noise cancellation technology, the undeniably stylish Elite 7 Pro also have a stellar battery life of 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time going for them. That endurance rating can easily jump to an even more impressive 30 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration, with both those numbers absolutely crushing what Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro are capable of.

Intriguingly, Jabra offers the same exact premium features in a sporty package as well, and while the aptly named Elite 7 Active are normally available for $179.99 a pair, you probably won't be shocked to hear that Amazon can hook you up with a decent $30 discount on those puppies too in black, mint, and navy hues.

Basically, the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active are on sale right now at the same AirPods Pro-undercutting and AirPods 3-matching price with extremely similar capabilities.

Multi-Sensor Voice is the name of the only key technology exclusive to the Pro model, while the Active version has something called ShakeGrip as a major advantage over its sibling. That essentially tells you everything you need to know about the audiences targeted by the two products, with the former focusing on voice call clarity and the latter on stability and comfort during lengthy workouts.

Both models are IP57-rated for dust, sweat, and (minimal) water resistance, mind you, and they both also vow to offer an "outstanding sound experience" with the help of identical 6mm speakers, which ultimately means they can both be considered some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022.

