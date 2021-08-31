There's something for everyone in Jabra's newest trio of Elite true wireless earbuds

There's something for everyone in Jabra's newest trio of Elite true wireless earbuds0
But if you're shopping for a nice pair of AirPods alternatives, you should definitely consider a number of products from brands specializing in audio equipment as well. Jabra, for instance, was ranked ninth among the world's top true wireless earbuds vendors last year by Strategy Analytics, edging out everyone from Amazon to Bose, OnePlus, Beats, Sony, and Skullcandy.
The Jabra Elite 3 are available today
Instead, the Jabra Elite 3 are undoubtedly meant to eclipse the best cheap wireless earbuds out there with a truly impressive list of features including everything from "rich and full bass" to a grand total of four microphones promising crystal clear calls, as well as powerful 6mm speakers, "class-leading" sound customization options, HearThrough technology, IP55 "rain" protection, and perhaps most importantly, a battery life of up to 28 hours.
That last number is naturally made possible by a formidable charging case nonetheless billed as "sleek" and "pocket-friendly", but the earbuds themselves can keep your tunes going for an excellent 7 hours with no outside help.
Although Amazon lists the Elite 3 as equipped with active noise cancellation, that would simply be too good to be true considering all of the above, so as Jabra clarifies on its own official website, bargain hunters looking to spend just 80 bucks right now on these Echo Buds 2 rivals will need to settle for passive noise isolation technology.
Both the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active come with adjustable ANC
"Will come" is probably a better way to put it, as Jabra's two new active noise-cancelling AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro alternatives are not up for grabs yet. You'll have to wait until October 1 if you're interested in purchasing any of the two models, with the higher-end Pro version priced at $199.99 and the sportier Active product set to cost $20 less.
Of course, the Elite 7 Active are also no pushovers, seemingly mimicking the adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough features of their slightly more expensive siblings while vowing to "boost your workout" with a top-shelf overall audio experience of their own.
In order to handle the most strenuous workouts, the Active-branded Elite 7 buds integrate a unique proprietary technology called ShakeGrip to achieve the "ultimate fit" in even the most challenging conditions and environments.
Focused more on (minimalistic) style and "revolutionary" call performance, the Elite 7 Pro do not have this ShakeGrip thing going for them, rocking instead a different proprietary feature dubbed MultiSensor Voice to make sure you'll hear and be heard flawlessly regardless of how much noise surrounds you at any given time.
Believe it or not, Jabra claims both the Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro can go a whopping 9 hours between charges even with ANC enabled at all times, a number that goes all the way up to an AirPods and AirPods Pro-crushing 35 hours of endurance when also taking their bundled wireless charging case into consideration.